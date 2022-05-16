Kailtyn’s Korner – Hello, North Coast

Hello, I am a new journalist covering The Northern View, Haida Gwaii Observer and regional news around the North Coast.

My role here is supported by the Local Journalism Initiative. This program is a granting stream by the federal government. It provides partial funding to support eligible Canadian media organizations hiring journalists to work in underserved communities across the country. It is my first position working as a full-time reporter so I know I will have lots to learn.

I live in the neighbouring northern town of Smithers where I will be based. My initial foray into Northern B.C. was while working as a tree planter. I was drawn to the natural geography of the area and the opportunities to explore. A few years later, when I had the chance with my previous job, I came back to live in the great North West.

Prior to my first time driving to Prince Rupert along Highway 16, I had been told that the drive was a beautiful one. However, the scenery was so spectacular at one point I felt it was safest to pull over to breathe it in without having to worry about the road ahead. When I got back in my car, I continued around another corner. I had to stop again. I was sure this new view was even more wonderful than the first. I am not sure if locals get used to it, but I don’t think I ever will.

What I look forward to most about this job is learning about the people and the places that make up the North Coast communities. It surprises me how different places can be that are separated by just a four-hour drive.

I hope that in telling your stories I will have the privilege to learn more about your histories and cultures. I want to see your vision for the future, and how your views, opinions and lives connect you to the places you live.

You can email me at: kaitlyn.bailey@blackpress.ca

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter