If the Red Cross equipment loan depot shuts down in Prince Rupert, people will have to drive to Terrace to borrow health items, such as wheelchairs and crutches. (Pixabay photo)

In Our Opinion: Volunteers URGENTLY needed

Red Cross may have to shut down its equipment loan depot if no one steps up to the plate

There aren’t enough volunteers to go around in this community.

Between volunteers for kid-friendly Hallowe’en events and other seasonal festivals, fundraisers, races, extracurriculars for children, the Rampage and then there’s those employed who work so many hours they may as well be volunteers… you know who you are.

Then there are the volunteers who get tied up in their organization for years, maybe even decades, and they know that if they leave that all the hours, the energy, the compassion, will disappear because there is no one left to take their place.

That is what the few volunteers at the Red Cross health equipment loan program at the Prince Rupert hospital are probably feeling right now.

Some of these volunteers have been working at the health equipment depot for up to 27 years — and they signed on after they retired from work.

The weight of keeping the depot open all these years has rested solely on their shoulders and now it’s time for them to move on for health reasons or other.

In an ad placed in the View in the past two week it states:

“Canadian Red Cross URGENTLY needs volunteers.”

READ MORE: Without volunteers Red Cross equipment loan depot may close

They’re not being dramatic with the all caps. If the few people in this community with even a little extra time can sign up the depot can remain open. If not, people who need to access wheelchairs, walkers, canes and other health gear needed to make their life easier will have to travel at least 140 km to Terrace where the next closest depot is.

There have been cases where the Red Cross was forced to shut down a depot in northern B.C. due to lack of volunteers. Sure, with Vanderhoof’s population of 4,400 and Hazelton’s population of 270, you’d half expect there wouldn’t enough volunteers to go around. But with Prince Rupert’s population of 12,200 (or higher) there must be four people who can be plucked from that number.

Terrace, which has a similar population as Rupert, is considered the ideal model, with 10 volunteers and a Red Cross depot that is open two days a week. Rupert’s is only open on Thursdays… now.

This isn’t a Northern Health problem, or a Red Cross problem, it’s a Prince Rupert problem.

There is a very large group of people who volunteer their butts off in this community, but there are also many who don’t. The next time you hear of someone complaining that they’re bored, or that they aren’t meeting new friends, or say they want to give back to the community in some way, suggest that they email volunteerbcy@redcross.ca.

Red Cross doesn’t need our money, it needs our time to keep this very important service going in our community.

READ MORE: Heart of Our City, Quarter-centure Red Cross volunteer


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
What’s an important issue for you in this year’s municipal election?
Next story
COLUMN: On debate, dissent and the clash of ideas in Prince Rupert

Just Posted

School trustee candidates on why you should choose them

Prince Rupert School District 52 candidates meet at Javadotcup at 7 p.m. for a public forum Oct. 11

Choosing what’s best for baby

Midwifery care should be a mother’s choice - so what’s taking so long?

Part 1: Death of Retail in Prince Rupert

A three-part series that investigates the shrinking retail sector on the North Coast of B.C.

Council nips cannabis business in the bud with bylaw

Prince Rupert city council passes first reading of the marijuana zoning bylaw

Heiltsuk Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

This Week Podcast — Episode 106

StefNorthern Savings Credit Union

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Sedin twins’ numbers to be retired by Canucks next season

Their jerseys will hang in the rafters of Rogers Arena

Supreme Court rules feds have no duty to consult Indigenous groups when making laws

Law-making does not amount to Crown conduct that triggers the deeply entrenched duty to confer with Indigenous Peoples

Melania Trump says she might be ‘the most bullied person’

Her Be Best campaign is focusing on social media and online behaviour in part because of “what people are saying about me”

Alberta man gets more prison time for strangling wife

Allan Shyback is accused of strangling his wife and burying her body in the basement

How undocumented construction workers in B.C. put their health at risk

Some workers have to turn to physiotherapists, dentists and even veterinarians

Canadian pot workers to be allowed to cross border: U.S. officials

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reversed its earlier statement saying those in cannabis industry will be free to cross the border so long as the reason is unrelated to work

Northern B.C. pipeline explosion not criminal in nature: RCMP

Police in Prince George say they have investigated, talked to stakeholders, and don’t believe criminal activity involved

Most Read