One of the three new bridges installed along the Rushbrook trail on June 21 and 22. A grand opening ceremony will be held at the Rushbrook Floats side of the trail on July 14. (Steve Milum photo)

In Our Opinion: Rupert’s seawall

If Vancouver’s seawall began construction 100 years ago, how far will Prince Rupert’s path go?

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and restoring the trails around the city won’t be easy either.

But the reinvestment and commitment by volunteers and industry to bring trails back to Kaien Island is paying off.

Rushbrook Trail, at last, is officially open to the public without fear of rocks tumbling or getting soggy feet.

After more than a decade of city neglect, it took a newly formed group — Kaien Trails — to rally the troops, find the finances, and get what needed to be done without all the waffling.

READ MORE: Date set for official Rushbrook Trail opening

Since the trail society formed in 2017, Rushbrook has already been ticked off their master plan.

Prince Rupert now has its very own version of a seawall. This 1.2km route is only the beginning, and paired with the shiny new Atlin Promenade and waterfront path to the whale statue, it makes getting outdoors that much more inviting.

Vancouver, which has the longest (28km) uninterrupted seawall in the world, began building in 1917. Imagine what the trail society, and partners, such as the Port and the Rotary Club, can do in another 100 years — if the momentum keeps up.

READ MORE: Bridges installed along Rushbrook Trail

