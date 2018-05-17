Chinook salmon closed to recreational anglers on the Skeena River. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

In Our Opinion: Reimagine a North Coast without salmon

Prince Rupert needs a tourism rebranding after DFO announces salmon fishing closures

Imagine going to Okanagan Valley and there being no vineyards, or Whistler in the winter without any snow, and then to the North Coast to fish but you’re not allowed to catch salmon.

Wild fires, warmer winters and declining wild salmon stocks are all realities today. A river once teeming with salmon. Memories of canneries once lining the coast. Boats trolling the seas. These images and stories still exist today but in texts, historical sites and museums.

Still, salmon, like East Coast cod, is part of the North Coast identity. Salmon is a resource to coastal First Nations and residents who live along the Skeena River. And outsiders view northwestern B.C. as a place to come to fish for salmon.

A week after Fisheries and Oceans announced on May 8 that there will be no sport salmon fishing in the Skeena and Nass watersheds, it’s still hard to imagine what exactly that will mean for the North Coast — small business, tourism and its identity.

READ MORE: Salmon closures a devastating blow to North Coast business

There will be no fishing, other than catch and release of steelhead, on the Skeena River. The closures will affect river charters, fishing lodges, processing companies, hotels, restaurants, shops, the list goes on.

With the salmon closures becoming more frequent, a rebranding is in order, and a reimagining of our future tourist offerings.

Come visit Prince Rupert for its grizzly bear tours and rugged rainforest landscapes. Visit the new Tsimshian cultural arts centre. Explore the restored World War II sites and the waterfront trail network. Take an industry tour of the port and the many propane terminals. Go trap some Dungeness crabs, or fish for halibut up to 115cm long. There is still so much to offer, but only those who live in the region seem privy to that secret.

READ MORE: North Coast day tours to provide extra flights to residents this June


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
COLUMN: Building a coastal refinery in B.C. is just ‘common sense’
Next story
Streeter: Did you receive the test emergency alert on your phone?

Just Posted

B.C. Green Party pushes for wild salmon commissioner

The role would serve as a unifying force in the provincial government

Construction of LNG Canada plant still on hold

Construction will only begin following a positive final investment decision

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

In Our Opinion: Reimagine a North Coast without salmon

Prince Rupert needs a tourism rebranding after DFO announces salmon fishing closures

Lions Club extends support to Complete Streets for Prince Rupert

Complete Streets aims to improve pedestrian safety on North Coast roads

This Week Podcast — Episode 85

Learn how you could create your own law. MP Nathan Cullen is this week’s guest on Create Your Canada

Ottawa Junior Senators secure semi-final berth with overtime win

Nick Lalonde had the winner in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Steinbach Pistons at Prospera Centre.

Kids still being locked up, held down in B.C. schools: advocacy group

Inclusion BC says 170 parents, guardians reported their kids had been restrained or secluded

Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech

Trudeau is on a three-day trip to New York and Boston focusing on trade and economic relationships

Jason Kenney calls Trudeau clueless

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

B.C. to match up to $20M in Red Cross donations for flood victims

Premier John Horgan said dollar-for-dollar campaign to run until July 31

Ottawa ushers in new rules for e-cigarettes

Law will give adults easier access to e-cigarettes and vaping supplies

Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said

B.C. fires back in escalating Trans Mountain pipeline battle

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson spar over pipeline on Fraser flood tour

Most Read