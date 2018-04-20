An aerial shot of the clearing at Barrett Fort, on southern Kaien Island, in early April 2018. (Submitted)

In Our Opinion: Protect the WWII fort

An agrument on why Barrett Fort is significant to Prince Rupert and Canada’s history

Structures once built to protect us, are now the subject of whether or not we should protect them.

But should we protect Barrett Fort, once the largest station to guard the harbour during World War Two?

It’s not as though anyone can actually, legally, visit the site that’s on Crown land within the port authority’s jurisdiction.

Prince Rupert has had many groups over the years try to save some of these relics of the past. In the early 2000s, the Forts Recovery Group had intentions to preserve some of the sites, but have since run out of steam. Now, some steam is coming off a few posts on Facebook, where there is a lot of opinion but little action.

READ MORE: Port authority clears land surrounding WWII fort

Does anyone actually care about Prince Rupert, or even Canadian history? Clearly not. It took a couple cherry trees to get chopped down before the community learned about the history of how they came to be planted.

Maybe it will take the demolition of a historic fort to stir the same passion from residents.

The question is, should we protect our forts from ruin in the near or distant future?

Yes, and here’s why.

The North Coast may have some of the richest history in the country, starting with the Tsimshian who lived here thousands of years before. Totem poles, culturally modified trees and other artifacts should be protected, and celebrated. Traces of the old railway will soon be enjoyed as the rehabilitated Rushbrook Trail. The abundance of fish canneries of the coast have been salvaged into the North Pacific Cannery national historic site for tourists and residents.

The Second World War — that more than tripled the population and turned Prince Rupert into one of the most important coastal defence sites for Canada and the U.S. — should be recognized as part of our identity. To simply brush away our past means that generations to come will never learn from it. History is worth protecting.


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
LETTER: Take a moment to think of the first responders

Just Posted

In Our Opinion: Protect the WWII fort

An agrument on why Barrett Fort is significant to Prince Rupert and Canada’s history

Encore! 64 PRMS students invited to play MusicFest Canada 2019

Awards given to Prince Rupert musicians at Pacific Northwest Music Festival in Terrace

UPDATE: Dump truck and passenger vehicle involved in crash at industrial park

Two were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Prince Rupert RCMP still on the scene

Pinnacle pellets to feed hungry Japanese biomass industry

Canadian biomass company to sell 70,000 metric tonnes annually to Japan by end of 2019

Grade 7 students fundraise, offer donations to Prince Rupert’s wildlife shelter

Donations and funds will go to support the animal rehabilitation efforts in northern B.C.

This Week Podcast — Episode 81

Learn more about the North Coast Health Improvment Society’s aim to upgrade the cancer care unit

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

4-20: Pot activists continue their fight beyond legalization

Cannabis activists say there is still a lot to fight for beyond legalization

Comey memos: Trump talks of jailed journalists and ‘hookers’

A 15 page document written by former FBI Director James Comey about dealings with Trump is released to press

UPDATED: Prince Charles to be next Commonwealth leader

Prince Charles to succeed his mother Queen Elizabeth II as head of the 53-nation alliance

U.S. team wins BC Hockey League championship for first time in 39 years

B.C. players help the Wenatchee Wild defeat Prince George in best-of-seven series

Robot caretakers could be in your future

If the idea of a sex robot made heads turn this week, what about a robot nurse at your bedside?

Woman sentenced to life in Valentine’s Day shooting plot at Halifax mall

An American woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for a decade

Countdown is on to the 2018 B.C. Summer Games

Cowichan Valley hosts on July 19-22

Most Read