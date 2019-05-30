In Our Opinion: Propane, making small first steps

LNG was too big for Prince Rupert, but LPG seems to be moving along on the North Coast

With a licence to export up to 19 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) a year, Pacific NorthWest LNG’s project was a monster.

Aurora LNG wanted to export 24 million tonnes a year, WCC LNG Ltd. proposed to export 15 million tonnes, with the potential to expand to 30 million tonnes a year.

One by one, each of these massive LNG projects folded in the Prince Rupert area. While Kitimat has the only northwest project that is seeing the light of day, the LNG Canada project once constructed and operational will export 14 million tonnes a year, most big projects have proven sluggish in the permitting and environmental approval phase.

Smaller scale natural gas projects however are moving along just fine.

While it took Pacific NorthWest LNG six years to decide it wasn’t going to move forward, it took AltaGas three years from concept to construction and now the liquefied propane gas (LPG) export facility on Ridley Island is fully operational with the first export on May 23. AltaGas will export 1.2 million tonnes of propane a year, mostly to Japan.

READ MORE: AltaGas makes first propane shipment from northern B.C.

An even smaller propane project, Pembina, is working on repairing the dock at Watson Island for its proposed LPG export terminal — if it goes forward it will ship 550,000 tonnes of gas a year.

Taking bite-sized pieces of the industrial landscape on Ridley and Watson islands may be the way of the future.

The Prince Rupert Port Authority didn’t go straight for a 7 million TEU-capacity container terminal. It started with a half a million TEU capacity per year, then it proposed the Phase 2 expansion for up to 2-million TEUs, which it has the federal environmental approvals to do. Beyond that, the port will need to apply for another assessment.

If the Conservative government is elected this fall, Andrew Scheer will work on pushing his coast energy corridor westward, to “lower the costs of environmental assessments, increase certainty for investors, and, most importantly, get these critical projects done,” he said.

With the AltaGas proof-of-concept propane export project on time and within budget, it’s likely we’ll see a few more small-scale projects proposed along B.C.’s coastline.

READ MORE: Create new coast-to-coast energy corridor to get pipelines built: Scheer

The Northern View

Send The Newsroom email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Looking beyond the invisible symptoms on World MS Day
Next story
LETTER: Local residents use their savvy to save seal pup

Just Posted

B.C. court asks Crown for more specifics on when fish died during port construction

Prince Rupert Authority and DP World face 10 fisheries violations involving Fairview expansion

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

Port workers locked out province wide, but Prince Rupert port remains operational

Container terminal operators DP World have so far chosen not to enforce the lockout notice

Port Edward may cut off water to Watson Island if Prince Rupert does not come to the table

Tensions escalate over the Mutual Aid Agreement and Ridley Island Tax Sharing Agreement

City asks Moby Dick Inn owner to remove goats by end of the week

Council could change livestock bylaw to allow goats to reside within city limits

Moby Dick Inn owner wants to keep goats to tame weeds

Livestock is not permitted in Prince Rupert according to city bylaw

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

B.C. Liberals describe his accusations of security corruption

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

Without a technician, this type of cancer treatment is being cut from Haida Gwaii

Patients needing IV chemotherapy will have to travel to Prince Rupert or Terrace as of June 21

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

Most Read