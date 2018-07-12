In Our Opinion: Make being green easier

It’s not easy being green, sang a lovable frog once upon a time. Residents in Prince Rupert and Port Edward could sing the same tune when it comes to recycling.
With no curb-side pickup we must put in the time to be consciously clean by sorting, organizing and delivering our recyclables to the depot when it’s open — which is during typical week-day work hours, or on the weekend in the four-hour midday window.
While these hours may be reasonable for some, not everyone has a car to drive out there.
For those who are green-minded and do have a vehicle to haul all the sorted bins and bags to the recycling depot, if they miss that window there is an after-hours bin that accepts most recyclables, except for glass.
Judging by the insane overflow in these bins most of the time, and the lining of glass bottles below, there’s a need to expand that window for recycling inside the depot, or a need for curb-side pickup.
Nine-year-old Alexander Fast saw his niche and has launched his own recycling pick-up program twice a week for Rupert residents. He’s onto something — a youth, picking up when the city can’t, and helping coastal residents make it a little easier to be green.
