In Our Opinion: Leading the digital charge

Northern View picks up two gold awards, one bronze for digital storytelling at the Ma Murray Awards

Newspapers aren’t dying, they’re evolving, and the Northern View is not only embracing the change, its editorial team is leading it.

On Saturday, at the Ma Murray Awards gala inside the River Rock Casino in Richmond, the View picked up two out of the five digital awards. With an editorial team of three, based in a community of approximately 12,000, they have proven that it doesn’t matter where your newsroom is based, it can adapt using all the new storytelling methods that become available each and every year.

Judges awarded gold in Feature Video Award for the feel-good story of Hammy the Deer stating:“It’s hard not to fall in love with this iconic deer. Thorough storytelling with international appeal. Solid audio and visual quality. Hammy the Deer contains all the qualities of a good news story and connects with viewers on a human level.” Keili Bartlett, Shannon Lough, Quinn Bender and Todd Hamilton were on stage to accept the Ma Murray award for their work.

Lough also received gold for Breaking News Video Award for covering “Totem pole raised on Lelu after LNG project falls.” Judges said: “A visually stunning and powerful story. Well-executed digital video letting the subject speak over wonderful pictures.”

For the View’s third nomination Lough received bronze in Multimedia Series Award for “How Prince Rupert schools teach Indigenous language to hundreds of students.”

This was the first time the video categories were introduced to the Ma Murray Awards, and the View was up against quality work by Vancouver Courier, Yukon News and Lake Country Calendar.

So no, this newspaper isn’t going anywhere other than adding more stories to engage with the community and beyond, available on your smart phone, computer screen or delivered to your doorstep.

