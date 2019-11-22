IN OUR OPINION: It’s Christmas all year round in Giving Prince Rupert

Rupertites already know what a supportive community we have but that deserves some reiterating

More than 8,500 lbs of food was collected from residents in Prince Rupert and Port Edward in this year’s BC Thanksgiving Food Drive. (photo courtesy of Aisa Smithanik)

We are quickly coming up on what is called the season of giving.

As Christmas rolls around each year, for most, the purse strings loosen up a bit and most are willing to chip in to help out a cause of their choice.

But it seems that Prince Rupert is celebrating this giving spirit all year long.

Rupertites already know what a supportive community we have. But that deserves some reiterating after a string of record-breaking, successful fundraisers that have occurred this year.

Just this week, the Rotary Club of Prince Rupert held their 55th Annual Rotary Auction that featured some 650-plus items valued at more than $85,000.

The Firemen’s Scramble charity golf tournament set a new record with more than $7,000 for the BC Burn Fund.

The Prince Rupert Middle School summer clothing drive received a record number of donations turning a one-day event into a two-day affair.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert community pulls through for middle school’s clothing drive

READ MORE: Prince Rupert and Port Edward residents rally for record breaking Thanksgiving food drive

The ILWU set a record-breaking $20,000 raised at their golf tournament for the Cancer Care Unit.

Our local Thanksgiving Food Drive hauled in more than 8,500 lbs of food (3855.5 kg) this year, breaking yet again another record.

The Harley Riders also maintained last year’s goal of raising $10,000 in the Prince Rupert Toy Run.

The Prince Rupert Northern View was proud to partner with North Coast Community Services to launch the inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby that netted more than $10,000 for the important organization.

And that is but a small sample of all the great initiatives that have gone on this past year which have seen great success and dedication.

An event we will be honoured to title sponsor again next year.

Achieving such impressive numbers is a difficult task. It requires volunteers, sponsors and a community willing to come out for support.

Our community should feel proud — and grateful.

READ MORE: In Our Opinion: This is why shopping Rupert First matters

READ MORE: The Northern View presents Santa Shops Here in Prince Rupert

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

