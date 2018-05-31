IN OUR OPINION: How does the province determine high need?

A weighty bear carcass tossed carelessly along a public path, a mysterious cougar spotted outside Conrad School (side note, also home of the cougar mascot), and not one, but now two deer entangled in the past year.

As captivating as Hammy the Deer was for audiences around the world last year, will this new deer, Netty, win as many hearts? This buck seems to have captured the North Coast vibe with the fish netting that could pass as rainforest moss at a distance.

But in all seriousness, how was Prince Rupert, — or the North Coast region because we have to include the rampant geese problem on Port Edward’s baseball diamond, oh and the early spring bear sighting in the District — not included in the provinces list of “high need” areas that will receive a conservation officer?

Still, we rely on the CO based in Terrace who is busy with kermodes and everything else that goes on up the Skeena. At least Terrace is slated to get another CO, according to the Ministry of Environment. Let’s see how long it takes them to disentangle the latest buck situation.

