Premier John Horgan at #BCTECHSummit 2018. (flickr/Province of British Columbia)

In Our Opinion: Horgan trying to do what Christy Clark couldn’t get done

B.C.’s NDP government promises tax breaks for LNG Canada

If it passes they will come.

At least that’s the hope for the LNG tax credit legislation that sliding through Victoria.

With Andrew Weaver calling it a “generational sellout”, there’s no surprise all three B.C. Green MLAs are against the tax break.

Now, the John Horgan and the NDPs have to work with the BC Liberals in a bizarre twist of fate.

There was so much rhetoric thrown back and forth between the opposing parties during the LNG wave in Prince Rupert, that it’s difficult to imagine that we’re here.

READ MORE: B.C. NDP moves to provide tax credits, tax cut for LNG Canada

In Weaver’s words, the NDP are trying to deliver what Christy Clark couldn’t.

In March of last year, Premier Horgan visited Prince Rupert and spoke on this exact LNG tax break.

“It wasn’t specific to any project, it was a framework for those who may want to come and revisit their previous decisions with respect to competitiveness for natural gas exports from the North Coast,” he said.

A year later, LNG Canada is looking at an estimated $596 million provincial sales tax break for the terminal’s construction. The new legislation also quashes an LNG income tax introduced by the BC Liberals back when they were trying to bring projects to Prince Rupert, which of course didn’t happen.

Could this new incentive bring some kind of revitalization of LNG interest back to Prince Rupert?

The tax credit is for those who may want to “revisit their previous decision”, but with all of the big players out in Rupert, including WCC LNG that withdrew late December, maybe Kitimat will harbour yet another massive project with Chevron Canada and Woodside still actively pursuing the Kitimat LNG facility.

READ MORE: WCC LNG withdraws from environmental process

Despite the fall of Pacific NorthWest LNG in 2017, the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission pipeline project is still very much alive with renewed commitments from TransCanada to extend its environmental assessment certificate.

The BC Liberals can’t say no to working with the NDP on this one.


Send Newsroom email.
Like the The Northern View on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
COLUMN: Making the call to cut the cord
Next story
LETTER: Without Prejudice — Psst…Want to buy some magic beans?

Just Posted

Nomination date set to replace retiring NDP MP Nathan Cullen

One candidate confirmed so far and others interested

Bachrach announces candidacy

Smithers mayor will seek to replace Cullen as Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP

DAY 2: Rampage run out of steam against the Stamps

Prince Rupert falls 7-4 in a close game against Williams Lake in the Coy Cup Tournament

Exploring food opportunities in Northwest B.C.

Northwest BC Food Action Network brings food security summit to Terrace next month

Second cedar hat lowered on Metlakatla seniors’ housing development

Photos capture the moment the Coast Tsimshian-inspired design was placed on the building

EV owner wants faster charging stations in the city

Long drives between northern communities mean longer charging times, says Brian Lutz

B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that left driver clinging to life

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

Supreme Court stresses jail should be ‘the exception’ for people awaiting trial

The case started due to Corey Lee James Myers, who was arrested on firearms charges in B.C. three years ago

B.C. human rights tribunal rules anti-transgender poster campaign discriminatory

The posters called Morgane Oger a ‘biological male who has renamed himself’

Plane that crashed after Abbotsford airshow wasn’t allowed to carry paying passengers: report

Five people, including four passengers, were hurt in crash at Abbotsford International Airport

‘Opera dolls,’ family photos and ATV stolen from B.C. home of dead person

Family discovers theft when checking on Abbotsford residence

B.C. mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Trudeau says sorry for sarcastic thank you comment to Indigenous protester

Prime Minister under fire for comment made to Indigenous protester who interrupted a Liberal fundraising event

Most Read