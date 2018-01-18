The Grinch who stole from the anti-poverty society. (File photo)

In Our Opinion: Grinch who stole from KAPS

Prince Rupert had its very own Grinch over the holidays

All their windows were dark. Quiet rain filled the air. All the Rupertites were dreaming sweet dreams without care.

Prince Rupert had its very own Grinch over the holidays. While people were on break from work someone broke into the Kaien Anti-Poverty Society (KAPS) and pilfered all food for the luncheons meant for the seniors and others in need.

KAPS usually holds its own Christmas hamper after the wave of donations during the holidays, making sure that lots of food continues to be distributed in January.

READ MORE: Kaien Anti-Poverty Society robbed of donated food

But not this time. Someone, who the police are still searching for, had cleared the shelves and emptied the boxes. There will be no merriment or singing around a Christmas tree like those people in Whoville. Those adorable fictional folks could still celebrate Christmas without material gifts. However, many people in Prince Rupert need food to fill their tummies.

In a chilling remark, Colleen Hermanson with KAPS said they haven’t had to turn people away — “But that could be coming soon.”

The news of the theft came the same week the youths, allegedly, vandalized Mariners Park. Offensive words, names, and paint sprayed the new toys at the children’s park mere months after the Lions Club, another hard-working service society in this community, fundraised tens of thousands with other partners to renovate the park.

READ MORE: Six youths arrested after Mariners Park was vandalized

But the RCMP found the park perpetrators. Perhaps the Grinch is next, and if so, let him put his hand to his ear and hear the sound of Rupertites continuing to work together to lift this community up, he or she is welcome to join in the merriment at any time.


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
LETTERS: Plastic bags an ‘easy feel-good fix’

Just Posted

Pedestrian hit by cab in crosswalk on Second Avenue

A woman was in the crosswalk in Prince Rupert when she was struck by a taxi on Jan. 17

Nearly $500,000 available for internships with First Nations government

Funds announced through partnership with Northern Development and Government of Canada

Subsea internet cable to link up Prince Rupert

Cable to connect Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert, Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast with mainland network

13 per cent increase in Indigenous high school completion

School District 52 saw a steady increase in high school graduates for the 2016/2017 school year

Fees levied for superyachts calling on Cow Bay

The Port of Prince Rupert looks to make pedestrian access easier with the city to charge superyachts

This Week Episode 68

From inside the Northern View office in Prince Rupert we bring you all the news headlines

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

Winter storm coming to B.C. this weekend

The bets are on as to how much snow the province will actually get in the coming days

B.C. civil rights group files complaint about RCMP arrest of man who later died

Dale Culver, a 35-year-old Indigenous man was arrested in Prince George last July

Lawyer says former B.C. government aide ‘barely guilty’ in ethnic vote scandal

Brian Bonney pleaded guilty to a breach of trust charge

Quite a few tears as homemade quilts distributed to residents of Ashcroft Reserve, Boston Flats affected by last summer’s fire

Quilters in B.C. and Alberta worked through the summer and fall to create more than 100 quilts.

Island Health: No need for alarm in wake of Victoria needle-prick incidents

Three incidents in a week prompts meeting between health authority, city service providers

B.C. coast loggers celebrate history, hope for improvement

Truck Loggers Association awaits B.C. NDP government’s new direction

Global Affairs aware of report of two Canadians kidnapped in Nigeria

The foreigners were heading south from Kafanchan to Abuja when they were ambushed around Kagarko

Most Read

  • In Our Opinion: Grinch who stole from KAPS

    Prince Rupert had its very own Grinch over the holidays