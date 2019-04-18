Editor, Shannon Lough, places the Green Business sticker on the Northern View office door after signing the pledge organized by Transition Prince Rupert. (Ceilidh Marlow photo)

In Our Opinion: Go green, sign the pledge

The Northern View agrees to five green practices when it signs the Green Business Pledge

Does your business recycle, purchase locally, abandon the use of single-use plastics, encourage participation in Bike to Work week or use environmentally friendly cleaning supplies?

These are just five of 14 green practices that Transition Prince Rupert suggests businesses can adopt to take part in the Green Business Pledge.

On April 10, The Northern View signed the pledge because why not?

Every week, our distribution supervisor, Terry St. Pierre, diligently goes to each of our offices and takes care of our recycling, and dumps out our garbage, reusing the bag left in the rubbish bin.

READ MORE: What to do for Sustainability Month in Prince Rupert

Signing the pledge makes us more aware of our good intentions here at the office. We’re based on Fraser Street, and have plans to do a clean up in our area during the lunch hour this month.

We do our best to bring our own coffee travel mugs in to work to avoid using single-use to-go cups.

Participating in Earth Hour is easy, as we turn all the lights off after we leave the office.

It takes practice to break or make a habit. If you’re spending 40 hours in your office where co-workers are participating in environmentally-minded practices, then it’s likely you’ll take that home with you.

There are more than 1,000 businesses across the city. By deadline, there were only five businesses in the city that had signed onto the Green Business Pledge. Cleaning up our daily habits to protect the environment needs to be a part of a city-wide conversation.

READ MORE: Rupert students stage city hall sit-in as part of worldwide protest

A month ago, a small group of students joined the global movement to walk out of class and demand climate action from policy makers, forcing the conversation into the light. This is their future.

City council declared April as Sustainability Month. We’re more than halfway there, but it doesn’t have to be April for your business to make the conscious choice to be greener.

Transition Prince Rupert will continue to find ways to help our community build a brighter, cleaner, future.

The Northern View

Send The Newsroom email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
COLUMN: On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain

Just Posted

Prince Rupert’s alternate school students find Pura Vida in Costa Rica

Pacific Coast School organized an international school trip for the first time

Gas prices spike in northern B.C. ahead of the long weekend

Fuel went up 17 cents overnight in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert’s 2019 budget passed, $15K raise for mayor

City council members to receive 25 per cent of what the mayor makes

Stellar musicians, performers recognized at 54th Pacific Northwest Music Festival

More than 150 awards, scholarships given out to Northwest B.C. participants

Cyclist braking stigma on addiction from coast to coast

Mathew Fee aims at world record for longest distance on BMX bike while sharing his story of recovery

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

B.C. awaits Kenney’s ‘turn off taps,’ threat; Quebec rejects Alberta pipelines

B.C. Premier John Horgan said he spoke with Kenney Wednesday and the tone was cordial

Federal government extends deadline to make Trans Mountain decision to June 18

The National Energy Board endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline on Feb. 22

Prince George sweeps to first-ever BC Hockey League crown

Spruce Kings beat Vernon Vipers 3-1 in the Okanagan Wednesday for 13th straight playoff win

Hwang’s first MLS goal lifts Whitecaps to 1-0 win over LAFC

Vancouver picks up first victory of season

Verdict scheduled in Giesbrecht murder trial

B.C. Supreme Court justice will render his decision May 24

Child-proof your windows ahead of warm weather: B.C. expert

Fifteen children were taken to BC Children’s Hospital for falls in 2018

B.C. trucker pleads guilty to lesser charges in fatal Manitoba crash

Gurjant Singh was fined $3,000 and given a one-year driving prohibition.

Study links preschool screen time to behavioural and attention problems

The research looked at more than 2,400 families

Most Read