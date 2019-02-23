In Our Opinion: Go get ‘em Nathan

They need to change the name of the capital of Canada.

Anyone who wasted their time watching the “Justice Committee” farce, er, meeting from the city of partisanship and nonsense, a.k.a. Ottawa knows full well that the federal government is doing not just a disservice to the citizens of Canada, but also to the Algonquin word ‘adawe’, from which Ottawa’s name is derived.

Adawe means “to trade”.

Trading implies a fair, honest exchange between parties.

The evolution of the SNC-Lavalin scandal, which now appears more like a blatant cover-up than just some of the backroom shenanigans that run rampant in most halls of power, shows there is no appetite for fair exchange in the House of Commons or its committees.

Watching Anthony Housefather, the liberal chair of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, was downright laughable had it not been for the seriousness of the situation.

Actually, the word to be used is insulting.

Housefather’s antics were an abject insult to the intelligence of Canadians, regardless of your political affiliation.

David Schwimmer (Ross) of T.V.’s Friends fame could have easily played the role of Housefather and stuck to the Prime Minister’s apparent script better.

The only one at that table who showed some common sense and was not only articulate but fair was Skeena-Bulkley MP, Nathan Cullen. But as we’ve learned, common sense is not all that common in the House of Commons.

Although Cullen is waffling on whether he, a five-term MP, will run again, he has twice been voted as Ottawa’s best orator and most knowledgeable MP, as well as the 2018 parliamentarian of the year.

And these titles were very apparent as he squared off against the Liberal justice committee members who appeared more like ostriches burying their head in the sand than representatives of this country.

But the games of partisanship know no political boundary.

Be very well aware, Cullen has toed his party line as well.

This very latest insult to our intelligence shows that the end has come and gone for sunny ways — if it ever truly existed in the first place. Trudeau and his minions are doing exactly the same, if not much worse, than what former Prime Minister Stephen Harper was labelled.

Regardless of your political affiliation or compass, we’re sure you agree that we need our MP Nathan Cullen to continue to fight for a fair and open investigation into the SNC-Lavalin affair and what appears to be the constructive dismissal of Judy Wilson-Raybould.

The fundamental tenets to our democracy are at stake.

And vigorously defending such, would be a wonderful way for Nathan to go out — if that is his and his family’s decision.

