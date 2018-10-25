The old Dairy Queen building in Prince Rupert is now in the hands of the Northern Savings Credit Union. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

In Our Opinion: Future of retail

The internet and online world has thrown a wrench into many business models

An eyesore for years, the old Dairy Queen building has spoiled first impressions of Prince Rupert since the 1990s.

But then last week, there was hope. Northern Savings Credit Union announced it had purchased the building and will be working with Redesign Rupert and the city to turn the site around.

The timing is perfect. With a newly elected council that looks pretty much the same as it did for the past four years, plus two new male faces [In 2008 and 2011 five women were elected on council, in 2014, one woman, and in 2018 none were elected], the Mayor of Prince Rupert can continue his push to redesign the old, long-neglected infrastructure into something we can hopefully feast on our eyes on… one day.

In Matthew Allen’s final piece in his three-part Death of Retail series, he examines the potential for Third Avenue, and the resilient businesses that keep downtown from looking like a complete ghost town.

Change is good. The internet and online world has thrown a wrench into many business models, including the newspaper business, but we have to learn to adapt or squander.

Just when many had written off the old Dairy Queen building as being nothing but a canvas for the midnight graffiti [we wouldn’t quite use the word artist] enthusiast, the site suddenly changed hands with a more engaged owner. When prompted, Northern Savings interim CEO was tight-lipped about what exactly the site may be for, or what some of the challenges may be to renovate the site, so we will all play our tireless wait-and-see game.

Derelict buildings and cracked streets also plague the old and tired infrastructure in Port Edward. But with a new mayor, Knut Bjorndal, and Murray Kristoff back on council, it’s a wonder what could come from promises of drawing more business and residents to the district of less than 500 people.

One thing is for certain, he is ready to “face this issue” of Ridley Island Tax Sharing Agreement. A renegotiation could mean better relations between neighbours and more revenue for Prince Rupert.

Business for both communities is sorely needed, but there is momentum coming from all angles, including the Northwest BC Resource Benefits Alliance, a $40-billion LNG project in Kitimat, which is in close enough proximity to have some impact in drawing business closer to Prince Rupert and Port Edward, the Redesign Rupert’s initiative, sale of Ridley Terminals, Pembina, AltaGas, and the port’s expansion.

If all that business growth and those initiatives are funnelled toward Third Avenue, there may be a future for retail just yet.

