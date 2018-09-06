Fresh sockeye salmon is cut and ready to be canned. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

In Our Opinion: Fish fraud and job losses

Mislabelling Canadian seafood due to a complex supply chain hurts jobs and customer trust

A recent study reminded us North Coasters not to take our access to fish for granted — but while we may be safe from fish mislabelling, our jobs aren’t from one of the biggest factors in how seafood products get mislabelled in the first place.

Without a doubt it has been a rough couple years with sockeye salmon stocks on the Skeena River, and tighter limitations on chinook and halibut in the marine areas, but if you ask anyone on the street where they get their seafood from the answer is usually — I get it from my village, I fish it myself, or I have a friend.

Last week, Oceana Canada, a lobbyist group that says it campaigns for increased fisheries management transparency and recovery of depleted fish populations, revealed that 44 per cent of fish products they had tested across the country were mislabelled.

Nearly 400 samples were collected from restaurants and food retailers in five cities — Prince Rupert wasn’t among them. However, this report serves as a lesson that can be extended to our city.

While Aero Trading proves to have a transparent labelling program that could serve as a model to other fish producers, there is a question on how other seafood production companies ensure traceability.

READ MORE: Is that really tuna? Study suggests 44% of Canadian seafood mislabelled

The Oceana Canada press release on the report reiterated the organization’s call for ‘boat-to-plate traceability’.

“A single fish can cross international borders and change hands multiple times before landing on your plate,” said Robert Hanner, associate professor, Department of Integrative Biology, University of Guelph in the press release. “A fish caught in Canada may be shipped to China to be gutted, to the U.S. to be breaded, then ultimately appear on shelves back in Canada, but be listed as an American product. With this complex supply chain, misidentification can happen at any stage.”

As companies begin to can seafood products elsewhere — for example, Canfisco shutting down its canning operations in Prince Rupert in 2015 to send locally caught products to be processed in China, and elsewhere, only to be shipped back to Canadian consumers — how much more will this increasingly complex supply chain affect our jobs and the food we eat?

READ MORE: Sad day for Rupert as cannery closes


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
COLUMN: Time for a reality check on Canada’s exports

Just Posted

Two men arrested in Prince Rupert after police blockade on Frederick Street

A section of Prince Rupert East was closed to traffic for several hours on Sept. 5

In Our Opinion: Fish fraud and job losses

Mislabelling Canadian seafood due to a complex supply chain hurts jobs and customer trust

Specific items needed for Burns Lake fire crews and evacuees

The Postmen in Prince Rupert are collecting powdered milk, mashed potatoes and RespirActin

Prince Rupert school district sets record French Immersion enrolment

More students are enrolled in the program in SD52 than the average B.C. classroom

Assault on Third Ave West leaves man in serious condition

Prince Rupert RCMP say public is not at risk

This Week Podcast — Episode 101

A trading market is coming to Prince Rupert for cruise ship day, find out more on our podcast

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Ford recalls 340K F-150 trucks in Canada due to seatbelt fire risk

The seatbelt could ignite during a crash

Netflix hopes to spark buzz at TIFF with big stars, major awards hype

Eight Netflix films will screen at TIFF in the coming days, marking the largest number of movies the company has ever brought to the festival.

Vancouver’s short-term rental listings drop by half after new rules introduced

There are 3,742 active Vancouver listings on sites like Airbnb, compared with about 6,600 in April, when the regulations were introduced, the city said Wednesday.

Proportional representation means more B.C. parties, coalitions

Fraser Institute study examines voting patterns in 30 countries

Canadian backpack makers eye expansion abroad, morph into lifestyle brands

As parents prepare to shell out hundreds of dollars on school supplies ahead of the first day of school, Canadian backpack makers readily await one of the busiest sales seasons for the industry.

B.C. Wildfire Service says some campfire bans could be gone by the weekend

The wildfire service says it is evaluating which bans are still necessary and expects to release more details soon.

Sevens players boycott Rugby Canada sessions, upset at new reorganization

Rugby Canada’s plan to have one centralized pool of men’s players rather than having separate 15s and sevens training squads is off to a rocky start.

Most Read