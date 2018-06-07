Eagle Spirit Pipeline project wants to go ahead in spite of the federal government’s oil tanker ban. (Keith Thorpe photo)

In Our Opinion: Eagle Spirit, the North Coast pipeline

With all the fuss down south over Kinder Morgan, pipeline fever is spreading north as well

Pipelines are all the rage right now especially after the federal government’s $4.5-billion purchase of the 65-year-old Kinder Morgan pipeline and assets.

But other pipelines are receiving a revival in national media — most notably the Eagle Spirit Pipeline, a $16-billion project to bring Alberta oil and ship it from the North Coast through Grassy Point, oil tanker moratorium be damned.

Could this northern pipeline be the future of oil exports?

Little is known about the project other than it’s being led by Calvin Helin, president of Eagle Spirit Energy Holdings Ltd., and whose brother happens to be Lax Kw’alaams Mayor John Helin, who fully supports his brother’s venture. Mayor Helin’s support goes right into the court room where he’s filed a civil suit to oppose the oil tanker ban. If that fails, that would leave Plan B — go through Hyder, Alaska.

READ MORE: Op-Ed — Eagle Spirit pipeline the better option

The excitement is that, unlike Kinder Morgan, it’s an Indigenous-led project. Calvin Helin says that he has majority approval from First Nations communities along the pipeline route from Alberta to northwest B.C. It’s also backed by Aquilini Group, owners of the Vancouver Canucks.

Yet, don’t let all that get you too excited.

There are still a number of hoops to jump though. The project has yet to receive regulatory approvals, which could take years with Canada’s track record.


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Do you agree with the federal government purchasing the Trans Mountain pipeline project?
Next story
OPINION: Trudeau’s media snub in the Fraser Valley

Just Posted

Gas shortage has reached Prince Rupert stations

Temporary pump closures in northern B.C. due to issues at Suncor refinery in Edmonton

CN Rail to invest $340M in B.C. in 2018

Upgrades to track infrastructure planned between Prince Rupert and Jasper

Peter Witherly memorial concert to be held at Lester Centre

Thirteen musical groups to perform in Prince Rupert on Friday, June 8

In Our Opinion: Eagle Spirit, the North Coast pipeline

With all the fuss down south over Kinder Morgan, pipeline fever is spreading north as well

Power outage in Prince Rupert under investigation

BCHydro crews are working on a power outage on the east side of the city

This Week Podcast — Episode 88

Prepping for the 40th Seafest in Prince Rupert, our hosts are joined by a special fishy guest

Grade 10 student at B.C. high school dies from suspected overdose

A Vancouver Island school district is asking parents, guardians to speak with their children about drugs and alcohol

Funding grants available for off-road trail building

B.C.-based organizations can request up to $25,000 for new or upgraded off-road vehicle trails

Elderly man dies after falling from balcony at B.C. retirement home

RCMP say death not suspicious

B.C. cabinet approves multiple-choice voting referendum

Attorney General David Eby excludes himself from decision

Nation-to-nation approach is goal of Indigenous caucus after meeting with PM in B.C.

If the TMX is to be constructed, co-management is the way to go, says B.C. Indigenous Caucus

Hours-long police pursuit ends in arrests of two suspects in B.C. Interior

Suspects lead police on chase through Cariboo with RCMP helicopter in hot pursuit

OPINION: Trudeau’s media snub in the Fraser Valley

Shouldn’t the PM be obliged to speak to members of a community he visits, at least via the media?

Metis Nation to control own children in B.C. government care by 2021

Currently, 520 Metis children are in care

Most Read