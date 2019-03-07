In Our Opinion: Congratulations to Lough and Allen

Matthew Allen is one of three finalists for the TD Business Writing Award for his three-part Death of Retail series. (Matthew Allen / Northern View photo)

The Prince Rupert Northern View has once again been selected for editorial excellence by the British Columbia Yukon Newsmedia Association.

The Northern View staff have been named finalists in three separate categories of the 2019 Ma Murray Awards

Three-time Ma Murray Award winner, Shannon Lough has once again been selected by a panel of judges as a finalist for the KPU Multimedia Breaking News Story.

Lough’s exclusive reporting both in print and online of Ottawa’s apology to a Japanese family following the cutting down of historic cherry trees in Prince Rupert.

Former Prince Rupert Northern View staffer Matthew Allen received his first and second Ma Murray finalist nominations on Friday.

Allen is one of three finalists for the TD Business Writing Award for his three-part Death of Retail series. He is also nominated for the HUB International Sports Photo Award for his shot of three young runners crossing the finish line in a virtual tie during The Northern View/Rupert Runners Cannery Road Race.

Retired B.C. North president, Lorie Williston, who oversaw publications throughout northern B.C., including the Prince Rupert Northern View, has been selected as the 2019 winner of the Ledcor Eric Dunning Award for dedication and service to the community newspaper industry.

The winners will be announced on Saturday, April 27 at the Ma Murray Community Newspaper Awards gala at the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond.

