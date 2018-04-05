This crosswalk on Third Avenue West and Fifth Street is just one example of the faded paint on crosswalks across the city of Prince Rupert. This photo was taken April 4, 2018. (Northern View photo)

In Our Opinion: Chalk dust crosswalks

Does the City of Prince Rupert plan to wait until crosswalks are nearly invisible before re-painting

Seven weeks ago, we pointed out the nearly-invisible crosswalks across the city. Since then the issue has been raised twice in council: on March 12 and March 26.

But can you spot the white safety lines Councillor Barry Cunningham said look like chalk dust?

Councillor Wade Niesh was the first to question the unenduring environmentally-friendly paint that had been used the year prior.

READ MORE: Council reviews crosswalk contract

No one seems to have an answer or a solution.

The city manager blames the new pavement, and the gravel on the road over the winter.

The mayor said it’s standard procedure to paint the crosswalks every year.

But exactly when does the city re-paint the crosswalks? Well, as the city manager stated, the city doesn’t paint their own crosswalks because the in-house team wasn’t getting the job done so they had to hire a contractor.

So hire the contractor. Why is the city waiting until the pedestrian pathways are invisible? At least residents have one thing they can count on — the sun, that with each day brings us more natural light and better visibility.

That is, when it occasionally stops raining.

READ MORE: Crosswalks and empty lots


In Our Opinion: Chalk dust crosswalks

Does the City of Prince Rupert plan to wait until crosswalks are nearly invisible before re-painting

