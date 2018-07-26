Gerard Ans and Simon Suratt, volunteers with the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, Station 64, found ropes and cans during the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup on July 22. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

In Our Opinion: Break the habit

Mind your single-use plastics and cigarette butts before Prince Rupert is buried in it

If a whopping two kilograms of cigarette butts was found in the Rushbrook area over the weekend, then how many butts are there across this city, the province, the planet?!

In May 2017, another group of residents collected more than 5,000 cigarette butts and the organizer challenged people to embrace pocket ashtrays and to use cigarette receptacles. But here we are, a year later, still picking up.

It’s terrifying to think that such a simple act of flicking a cigarette could add up to so much weight in trash over time.

Let’s turn this terrifying thought of being buried under a mountain of cigarette butts around.

READ MORE: Shoreline Cleanup along Rushbrook ropes in 309kg of waste

What if you were that one person who picked up the trash, like the 40 volunteers who were at the Shoreline Cleanup on Sunday? If one person picked up two pieces of garbage daily, would it solve: the dumping of trash; the flicking of cigarette butts; the infestation of single-use plastics that are taking over the seas, and our natural spaces?

There’s a war going on, and we’re all in it. Some of us fight back by refusing to use single-use grocery bags, or by bringing our own reusable coffee cups to the cafe. Some fight back by picking up after others.

They say it takes 40 days to change or break a habit. Let’s start small, even if it’s picking up one piece of litter and showing others how it’s done.

Send your letter to the editor here.


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
How do you reduce food waste at home?

Just Posted

Sockeye return estimate on Skeena nearly triples

First open commercial fishing for wild B.C. sockeye on the Skeena River 2018 began July 24

WEB POLL: Should fish farms be moved inland?

Federal MP Fin Donnelly calls for land-based fish farms in B.C.

Rupertite wins 10km event at annual Totem to Totem race

Jamie Komadina competed in the Haida Gwaii event alongside 10 other runners from Prince Rupert

Fisheries critic MP Fin Donnelly calls for land-based fish farms

“I think that’s the way forward. Get these farms out of the ocean.”

New lung clinic to be named after Nelson Kinney

Fundraising for the Prince Rupert clinic is only $2,750 shy of its $20,000 goal

This Week Podcast – Episode 95

Learn about what was found along the shores of Rushbrook, and other news from Prince Rupert

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

B.C., U.S. negotiators want big changes to Columbia River Treaty

Flood control deal expires in 2024, value of electricity falling

BC Ferries opens bidding process for five new vessels

Construction of new passenger ships open to local, provincial and national shipyards

GoFundMe started for father of 7-year-old girl killed in B.C.

Aaliyah Rosa was found deceased in a Langley rental suite on July 22

Homophobic flyers left at 3 B.C. businesses

PFLAG representative John Federici warning owners to keep an eye out for unwanted material

B.C. government workers earn 7.5% more than private sector: report

Fraser Institute also says government workers were absent for personal reasons 49% more often

Sexual assault charges laid against B.C. care worker

Amado Ceniza, 39, of Vancouver Island faces four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual exploitation

Film crews to shoot Monkey Beach in Kitimat and Kitamaat Village

Award-winning Haisla author Eden Robinson talks about her first novel’s adaptation to the screen

Most Read

  • In Our Opinion: Break the habit

    Mind your single-use plastics and cigarette butts before Prince Rupert is buried in it

  • How do you reduce food waste at home?

    The Northern View asked people in Prince Rupert how they handle old food