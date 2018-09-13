(Prince Rupert, British Columbia Facebook page) (Prince Rupert, British Columbia Facebook page)

In Our Opinion: Believe in something

Community, coastline and other reasons to sacrifice the move to Prince Rupert

An online post went up this past weekend that read: “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing a move to Prince Rupert.”

It was playing on Nike’s new controversial ad campaign that features Colin Kaepernick, the NFL football player who knelt during the national anthem in his protest against racial injustice in America.

Many people move to Prince Rupert to get their start in a budding career, much like our reporter Keili Bartlett who is soon leaving us to take on another exciting opportunity in Victoria. Although we are sad to see her go, we understand. Moving is always a sacrifice. But the sacrifice, one may argue, is having to move from Prince Rupert.

This is a community that never stops giving, even when times are tough with businesses and beloved restaurants closing their doors.

Truly believing in something is a gift, and an inspiration — a former Rupertite will be here this weekend to remind us of that. Jim Terrion has been fundraising for the Terry Fox Run for 27 years and has raised $730,000 for cancer research. He’s known for going door-to-door in businesses across the city to raise money each year.

In eight days he raised more than $10,000 and he’s still going.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert man raises $730,000 for Terry Fox Run since 1991

Since we started organizing the Northern View Cannery Road Race (this Saturday, Sept. 15, 8 a.m.), businesses and individuals have offered sponsorship money, prizes, beef, fish, and veggies, hours of time and energy in preparing for an outstanding running event that supports both the historic North Pacific Cannery and healthy living.

In the planning stages, businesses have also gone out of their way to make the complicated process easy.

Even without asking, volunteers have called in to offer their time, explaining that they’ve helped out at this event before and want to see it continue.

As many know, this is the last big Rupert Runner race of the season that unfortunately has been cancelled twice within the past four years. We want to make sure this event is one that people from far and wide train for, and travel to, so we can share just how stunning our coastline is, and how fortunate a move to Prince Rupert would be.

READ MORE: 13th Cannery Road Race one month away


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
