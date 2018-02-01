Black Press photo New bill would prohibit oil tankers from carrying crude and ‘persistent oils’ as cargo from stopping, loading or unloading at ports or marine installations along B.C.’s north coast and Haida Gwaii.

In Our Opinion: Ban, don’t ban, the feds can’t win

Court battles over decisions made by the Canadian government on North Coast resource projects

Damned if they do, damned if they don’t.

On the one hand, the feds are taken to court for approving the Lelu Island LNG project, even after Petronas cancelled its plans.

On the other hand, the feds heard the cries of many to prevent oil tankers from crowding North Coast waters. ‘No Enbridge’ signs remain plastered to some homes and buildings in coastal communities — a reminder of the protest that lingers in the hearts of many tree huggers and fish lovers.

In response, the Federal Court of Appeal said ‘no’ to Enbridge’s Northern Gateway in Kitimat, for failing to properly consult with First Nations and on the same day the government announced its intention to pass legislation to ban oil tankers from the North Coast region.

A win for many. But now, more than a year later, the pro-industry group — the Chiefs Council — is staging its protest to the tanker ban. They claim there was a lack of consultation with key stakeholders when writing Bill C-48, the Oil Tanker Moratorium Act. And so the Chiefs Council is crowdfunding to bring the feds to court over the tanker-ban bill that denies them economic opportunity.

But who are the stakeholders, and who are the Chiefs Council?

In the group photo on the GoFundMe page, Mayor John Helin of Lax Kw’alaams stands among many supporters for this endeavour.

READ MORE: GoFundMe launched to fight oil-tanker moratorium

Helin’s brother, Calvin, is the president of Eagle Spirit Energy Holdings Ltd., the company that wants to build a $16 billion pipeline from Alberta to the North Coast of B.C. to export crude oil — a First Nations-led project that will essentially end, as well as any other prospects, if legislation is passed in Ottawa.

It doesn’t matter what pro-industry or pro-environmental decision Ottawa makes for the North Coast, tax dollars will be spent on court battles.


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Polluted logic plagues pesticide bylaws

Just Posted

In Our Opinion: Ban, don’t ban, the feds can’t win

Court battles over decisions made by the Canadian government on North Coast resource projects

Near record-breaking tides caused by super blue blood moon

Prince Rupert will see large tidal swings over the next few days

Super blue blood moon on the North Coast

Photos of the rare blood lunar eclipse, supermoon and blue moon event from Haida Gwaii

Prince Rupert presents bird’s eye GO-Map

New layers of the city’s map of Prince Rupert include bus routes, property and cemetery information

Avalanche alert ends, highway reopened between Rupert and Terrace

Highway 16 may be closed until 12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31

This Week Podcast — Episode 70

Prince Rupert’s podcast hosts meet with artist Lisa Morrow about the 2018 Creative Jam

Shop Prince Rupert winners

In the past years, more than $250,000 has been spent at Shop Prince Rupert merchants

Route of seaplane that left B.C. man, 5 others dead wasn’t authorized: report

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff as it was climbing for a flight south to Sydney

Team B.C. advances to Scotties Tournament of Hearts Championship Pool

Nanaimo based curling team advances at Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

B.C.’s top doctor cites ‘trial batch,’ as possible link to rash of drug overdoses

Health officials speculate on reasons for nine overdoses in five days in the Interior

New app alerts bystanders trained in CPR to nearby cardiac arrests

PulsePoint smartphone app will alert CPR trained bystander when someone goes into cardiac arrest

Alberta Premier warns of ‘consequences’ for B.C.

Rachel Notley held an emergency cabinet meeting Wednesday over attempts to hinder expansion of Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline.

Man linked to Silver Creek farm search faces new assault charges

New charges have been laid on Curtis Sagmoen and police seek information from witnesses or other women who may have been victimized.

FOX pays $3B for Thursday Night Football

CBS and NBC each paid $450 million for the previous two-year package.

Most Read

  • In Our Opinion: Ban, don’t ban, the feds can’t win

    Court battles over decisions made by the Canadian government on North Coast resource projects