In Our Opinion: A very big number

In almost two decades, the Port of Prince Rupert has invested almost $19M in the city’s waterfront

Port officials and Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain cut the ribbon at the official opening of the Atlin Promenade on June 20. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Since 1999, the Port of Prince Rupert has invested nearly $19 million in waterfront beautification in our city.

$13 million went into Atlin Terminal, Northland Cruise Terminal and the Millenium Walkway that connects Kwinitsa to Cow Bay. In 2015, the city received $1 million, as part of the Cow Bay Masterplan and then the PRPA handed over an additional $375,000 for the Cow Bay Marina.

Last week, the $3 million Atlin Promenade was officially opened and shortly, the Rushbrook Trail will be opened after 15 years of city neglect. The Port of Prince Rupert helped out project leaders, the Rotary Club and Kaien Island Trails, to the tune of $835,000. More than $2 million has been invested in community projects and just in the past four years, the Port of Prince Rupert has contributed $6.8 million to the City of Prince Rupert and the District of Port Edward in tax revenues.

We congratulate the Port of Prince Rupert for their most recent accomplishments — the opening of Atlin Promenade and the future Rushbrook Trail.

It’s no wonder 400 cities and towns east of Prince Rupert wish, they too, had this port.

