Port officials and Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain cut the ribbon at the official opening of the Atlin Promenade on June 20. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

In Our Opinion: A very big number

In almost two decades, the Port of Prince Rupert has invested almost $19M in the city’s waterfront

Since 1999, the Port of Prince Rupert has invested nearly $19 million in waterfront beautification in our city.

$13 million went into Atlin Terminal, Northland Cruise Terminal and the Millenium Walkway that connects Kwinitsa to Cow Bay. In 2015, the city received $1 million, as part of the Cow Bay Masterplan and then the PRPA handed over an additional $375,000 for the Cow Bay Marina.

Last week, the $3 million Atlin Promenade was officially opened and shortly, the Rushbrook Trail will be opened after 15 years of city neglect. The Port of Prince Rupert helped out project leaders, the Rotary Club and Kaien Island Trails, to the tune of $835,000. More than $2 million has been invested in community projects and just in the past four years, the Port of Prince Rupert has contributed $6.8 million to the City of Prince Rupert and the District of Port Edward in tax revenues.

READ MORE: Port officially opens Atlin Promenade

We congratulate the Port of Prince Rupert for their most recent accomplishments — the opening of Atlin Promenade and the future Rushbrook Trail.

It’s no wonder 400 cities and towns east of Prince Rupert wish, they too, had this port.

READ MORE: Port of Prince Rupert names Shaun Stevenson as new CEO


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
COLUMN: Don’t judge a man by his limbs

Just Posted

In Our Opinion: A very big number

In almost two decades, the Port of Prince Rupert has invested almost $19M in the city’s waterfront

The DeBrusks visit Prince Rupert

Louie and Jake DeBrusk became honorary members of the Prince Rupert Seamen members on June 26

RCMP Briefs: near-collision in crosswalk, drugs found in speeding vehicle

Pedestrian almost hit in crosswalk on Second Avenue in Prince Rupert on June 24

Michael Gurney to take over as Lester Centre manager

Gurney will officially assume role on August 15

Prince Rupert police officers allegedly assaulted on duty

RCMP was responding to reports of multiple fights on June 23

This Week Podcast — Episode 91

Canada Day 151 is almost here, and Meaghan Proteau tells us how to enjoy it in Prince Rupert

Sister confirms remains found near Ucluelet were Ryan Daley and Dan Archbald

The remains were discovered by a woman walking her dog near Ucluelet sometime between June 11-15.

Gas tax to increase 1.5 cents for Metro Vancouver to pay for transit

Metro Vancouver drivers currently pay 33.28 cents per litre for Translink, provincial and carbon taxes.

Students call for resignation of principal who compiled list of black students

Students from a Toronto school are calling for the resignation of a principal who created a list of black students to track their performance.

Brazil court allows prosecution of US swimmer Ryan Lochte

Ryan Lochte is accused of filing a false police report during the 2016 Olympics

Search continues as missing Sun Peaks man’s family returns home

The family of Ryan Shtuka returns to Alberta without their son

VIDEO: Okanagan storm could have been deadly

Blaine Smith says if he’d been sleeping in his cabin on Sunday he would have been killed.

Banner season for the BCHL

League record 153 players earn university scholarships

ANALYSIS: Questions remain following polygamy sentencing

The first polygamy prosecution in over 100 years ended in Cranbrook Supreme Court this week

Most Read

  • In Our Opinion: A very big number

    In almost two decades, the Port of Prince Rupert has invested almost $19M in the city’s waterfront