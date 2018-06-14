The Conservative float at the Seafest parade 2018. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

In Our Opinion: A parade of political platforms

Change was in air in Prince Rupert despite the throwback Seafest theme

Despite the throwback theme “The Way It Was” there were calls for change and political undertones at this year’s Seafest weekend.

There was the Fisheries and Oceans float with the message to ban ocean plastics. Then the fast and furious gang of cyclists, along with the adaptable hiker, promoting Complete Streets for Prince Rupert, a group that aims for better and safer designs of streets for all users in the city.

Every political figure was there for the occasion to share a smile and a handshake.

Mayor Lee Brain had flown in from Prince George, where he had joined the Electric Vehicle Highway committee. “It is a super efficient way for us to start to shift off of fossil fuels,” he said on how he hopes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Side note: this came after gas stations in northern B.C. were affected by a fuel shortage.

READ MORE: Voting date changed for municipal elections

There was the obvious NDP duo, Nathan Cullen and Jennifer Rice, with easy smiles, as they took a break from challenging the federal government’s Kinder Morgan pipeline project. Then there was the even more obvious Conservative float with a sign shouting “We want LNG Canada”.

Even Eva Clayton, the first female president of the Nisga’a Lisims government, rode through the parade on her prize-winning float. And admidst the many volunteers that keep Seafest ticking, there were calls for volunteers during the parade, including the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, and the Mt. Hays Quickclimb floats.

It’s election season for mayors and councillors in B.C., and if some of them took a few hints, Seafest offered them a list of potential platforms laid out over the festivities.

READ MORE: Yellow submarine takes first in Seafest 2018 parade


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: No time for maps in this rush to a referendum

Just Posted

In Our Opinion: A parade of political platforms

Change was in air in Prince Rupert despite the throwback Seafest theme

Council Briefs: Developing a more sustainable city, pool problems and new voting date

Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain presented his Sustainable 2030 draft to council on June 11

Proposed $45-million South Hazelton pellet plant

GDC plans to build largest plant of its kind in North America and ship to Asia from Prince Rupert.

Suncor refinery restart to ease B.C. gas station fuel outages

Suncor’s 142,000 barrel-a-day Edmonton refinery was restarted last week after being shut down

B.C. Place will miss out on World Cup soccer celebration

Premier John Horgan doesn’t ‘regret for a minute’ pulling out

This Week Podcast — Episode 89

Cruise ship season is upon us, and special guests talk about the upcoming Bushwacker dinner

FIFA World Cup begins today, get caught up on our last preview with Group H

Colombia’s James Rodriguez poised to repeat his success from 2014 World Cup in Group H

You can own a castle in Vancouver – for $2.3 million

Head-turning home up for sale in Fraserhood neighbourhood

B.C. woman completes highline walk in heels

Mia Noblet and two other athletes were invited to try a tricky walk in China

Federal agriculture minister doesn’t close door on tweaking supply management

U.S. has made it clear it wants Canada’s control over price, supplies of dairy, eggs, chicken gone

Halifax 12-year-old called 911 to complain about their salad, RCMP say

Mounties say dispatchers received a call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday

Duchess Meghan makes first joint appearance with queen

The queen and the Duchess of Sussex, as Markle is now known, travelled by a special royal train

Calls for better truck driver training after overpass crash blocks B.C. highway

Trucking association president says some schools aren’t fully training drivers

North Okanagan-Shuswap school bus involved in highway collision

Multi-vehicle collision injures several, though nobody on bus was hurt;

Most Read

  • In Our Opinion: A parade of political platforms

    Change was in air in Prince Rupert despite the throwback Seafest theme