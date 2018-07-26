How do you reduce food waste at home?

The Northern View asked people in Prince Rupert how they handle old food

“We use overripe food for smoothies, baking or in the compost.” - Carolina De Ryk, Beatrix Outhet age 6

“We utilize leftovers. If we have overripe apples we cut them and freeze them for an apple crisp later.” - Gillian Jardim

“It’s a shame the amount of food people waste. We personally donate to other people so there is less load on the earth, in the garbage. Our store donates bakery, dairy, meat, and produce items to the Kaien Anti-poverty Society (KAPS).” - Harbans Chana

“We make a lot of smoothies with overripe fruit.” - Joe Morrison

