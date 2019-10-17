(Pixabay file photo)

HAMILTON: Something was wrong — really wrong, but there is hope

Hamilton shares a defining moment in his life for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Something was wrong – real wrong.

After a hushed phone call,

she replaced the receiver and quickly dashed into a bedroom and closed the door. A bedroom that never had a closed door – until today.

It was early afternoon, and shortly after the closing of the bedroom door, he arrived home.

He never arrived home early.

He opened the bedroom door and went inside. Again the door closed and the house became eerily silent.

Something was terribly wrong.

A 13-year-old boy stood in the kitchen and waited for the bedroom door to open. The boy didn’t know what was going on, but he did know whatever it was – it wasn’t good.

The bedroom door remained closed for a long time – an eternity for a boy who had a penchant for getting himself into minor trouble. But even for a self-absorbed young teenager, he knew in his gut that this “wrong” wasn’t due to a bad report card or a broken window.

This was different.

The door finally opened and the boy and his younger sister were hustled into a 1975 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser parked in the driveway – still running.

READ MORE: Breastless Friends Forever: How breast cancer brought four B.C. women together

The man, who had hurried home early, drove his 13-year-old son and his 11-year-old daughter to his parents’ house across town. As the station wagon pulled in front, the boy’s grandparents were on the front step ready to greet them.

Something was really wrong.

Grandpa and Grandma hardly ever used the front door. Inside, an old RCA/Victor black and white television was turned on and amazingly for the first time in the boy’s memory his

grandparents’ old T.V. wasn’t showing the Lawrence Welk Show.

Grandpa and Grandma and the man went into the kitchen leaving the boy and his sister in the front room with the T.V.

A short time later, the man returned to the front room and told the boy and his sister to mind their grandparents.

“You’re going to stay with Grandpa and Grandma for a little while – Mom has to go into the hospital – be good,” he said.

Grandma gave him a hug and the man left.

A blurry several days later, the man returned to his parents’ place and called the boy and his sister into their grandparents’ front room.

“I have to tell you something,” he began. “Your mother has had an operation – the doctor found a lump – she’s okay – but they had to – well, they took her breast – she’ll be okay – but they had to – it was cancer.”

It was the first time I ever saw my father cry. The year was 1978.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Prince Rupert and across the country. And while the Canadian Cancer Society continues its fight to eradicate this terrible disease and provide hope, more importantly for me, on Oct. 20, I will be able to call Vivian Hamilton and wish her a happy birthday.

She is my mother and a breast cancer survivor.

Happy Birthday Mom – I love you.

And to the Canadian Cancer Society – thank you for helping give that scared 13-year-old boy a chance to say happy birthday – 40 years in a row.

Editor’s Note: This column was initially published 15 years ago in the Smithers Interior News and updated and republished this week in The Northern View to celebrate Vivian Hamilton’s 40 years as a Cancer survivor.

There is hope!

READ MORE: More women may need breast cancer gene test, U.S. guidelines say

Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WEB POLL: What do you hope to see in the old Dairy Queen building?

Just Posted

In their own words: What will you do at the federal level to improve pharmacare, health care and/or health services in Prince Rupert?

The Skeena-Bulkley Valley federal candidates talk about health in Prince Rupert

WATCH: Heiltsuk Nation open first Big House in 120 years in northern B.C.

Opening means the community now has an appropriate space for spiritual and ceremonial events

Prince Rupert’s students are baking it all the way to the bank

Charles Hays band students serve up goodies to fund summer trip

Two temporary voyages between Prince Rupert and Ketchikan added to AMHS schedule

October and November will see service to Alaska during the last week of each month

Police still looking for more info on missing mushroom picker in Nass Valley

65-year-old Greg Agnew was reported missing on Sept. 30

VIDEO: U.S. officials refute British couple’s ‘accidental’ border-crossing claim

Authorities say couple was arrested after illegal entry from B.C., with $16,000 and marijuana

Woman, 24, faces life-altering injuries after being dragged 4 blocks by vehicle in Vancouver

A gofundme account says the woman will have to undergo multiple complex surgeries

Fatal overdoses down by 33% in B.C., but carfentanil deaths continue to spike

Carfentanil, an illicit drug more powerful than fentanyl, causing more deaths than ever

VIDEO: Bear enjoying ‘Thanksgiving apple feast’ stops traffic in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Bears group rallies to save animal

First case of ‘probable’ vaping-related illness in B.C. ‘not surprising’: UBC prof

Health officials warn this could be the first of many

Terrace artist turns historic downtown tree into work of art

Terrace artist carves a logger into wooden stump

A year after pot legalization in Canada, it’s a slow roll

It’s one year into Canada’s experiment in legal marijuana, and hundreds of legal pot shops have opened

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

ICBC willing to loosen grip on driver claim data, David Eby says

Private insurers say claims record monopoly keeps them out

Most Read