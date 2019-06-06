Welcome to town Alex! (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Good to be Home

Hello Prince Rupert, my name is Alexander Kurial and I’m the new sports reporter at the Northern View

Having grown up in British Columbia I was fortunate enough to have been surrounded by some of the most gorgeous scenery on Earth. But arriving in Prince Rupert via the majesty of the Skeena Highway showed me just how much more of this stunning province I have yet to experience.

While this is the latest road I have travelled down, there have been plenty of journeys along the way, starting back in Vancouver where I was born and raised. After graduating high school I hopped over to Vancouver Island to attend the University of Victoria, where I studied history and journalism. It was here I fell in love with writing while working for the school paper The Martlet, and decided I wanted to transition that into a career.

That meant it was on to Ottawa to further this goal, and attend Carleton University to pursue a master of journalism. I had an incredible experience in Canada’s capital, and met many amazing people and friends. With my collegiate career finally drawing to a close, it was time to look to the real world to see what employment I could find.

A job posting for the Northern View caught my eye. I did not know much about Prince Rupert, but I knew I wanted to get back to B.C., and the ocean, so I jumped at the opportunity. As it happened there were a pair of jobs available at the paper, so after finishing school me and my good friend packed up the car and embarked on the 5,000-kilometre journey to reach the west coast.

The beauty of the drive into the city was quickly equalled by the friendliness of the people, who have been more than welcoming at every turn. Whether it’s been advice on things to do, places to eat, or how to prepare for the ominous horizontal rain, I’m very appreciative of the effort to help me adjust to the move.

Some of my interests include touring around the outdoors, model painting, and talking, playing or otherwise involving myself with any kind of sport there is. I can see that sport is alive and well in the city, which makes me know I made the right choice in coming here.

I haven’t been in town long, but I have already had tons of fun experiencing life in Prince Rupert. I’m excited to continue meeting all of you, and to experience the adventures ahead.

See you around town!

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
