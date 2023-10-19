Friends don’t let friends spread disinformation

Meanwhile on social media, Trudeau derangement syndrome remains rampant.

The latest I saw was a meme that states: “There is [sic, insert eyeroll] only four countries in the world that censor news media. Cuba, China, North Korea and Canada.” That is followed by an unpublishable suggestion of what the prime minister should do.

Of course, this is blatantly untrue and blaming Trudeau for all the woes of the country, both real and made up, while certainly in vogue, is just scapegoating.

Unfortunately, people keep sharing it anyway. I’m sure a lot of people spread it just because they don’t like Trudeau and think it’s clever (it’s not) or funny (also not), but others who create and share this kind of nonsense are knowingly misrepresenting the facts to promote some political agenda.

These things, even though they pose as harmless gags, need to be challenged as strongly as possible. At best, political internet memes more than generously simplify complex issues. At worst, they spread dangerous misinformation or disinformation.

In more than 20 years as a journalist, I can say definitively none of my work has ever been censored in any way by any Canadian government including the current federal one.

As I mentioned in another recent column, the federal and provincial governments do all kinds of other things to try to spin their agendas, obfuscate what they are doing and make it inconvenient for us to gather the information we want, but that is politics.

And it is not partisan, all the political parties do it when they are in power.

That also needs to be strongly challenged, but it’s not censorship.

If they reviewed our work before we published it and prevented us from publishing it, or modified it, that would be censorship. They don’t. Ever.

Sometimes they complain about what we publish, after the fact, or offer corrections, which we will make if they provide concrete evidence something is incorrect. But comparing Canada to those other three countries is beyond ridiculous.

So is the suggestion there are only four countries in the world that censor news media when there are dozens that have deplorable records of news media suppression. Canada is not anywhere close to being among that much larger group either.

Friends don’t let friends share disinformation.