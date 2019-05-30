LETTER: Effects of bullying felt throughout the years

When I think of bullying I think of children in school; emotionally immature kids.

Bullying is discouraged for children, and most learn to grow out of it. It’s often a surprise to find such behavior in an adult workplace, but it happens more than it should. Bullying is offensive, insulting, intimidating and malicious. It’s normal to rush to defend a child when they’re bullied, but what do you do when it happens to an adult — or even yourself? Some might say the obvious thing is to report it to a higher department, like Human Resources, but what do you do when nothing happens there? Where do you go, and who do you talk to?

When I was bullied in the workplace, I said nothing as I could not believe what was going on and hoped each time was a one-off. Each day got progressively worse, to the point opening my office door caused me to fear each day’s treatment from my supposed “co-workers.”

Reporting to Human Resources, I received no support. My complaints fell on deaf ears.

Bullying is serious, on all levels — from childhood to the elderly. The consequences have been felt again and again, yet it continues. What will it take to make the cycle stop?

Kind regards,

Jamie Gerrie