Do you think Prince Rupert should have a tsunami siren?

We asked Prince Rupert residents how they felt about the response to the tsunami warning on Jan. 23

“Yes, if there is a real risk I suppose but people would have to be informed of what the siren means.” - April Link

“Yes! Just to be on the safe side because you never know. It has to be.” - Coreen Stevens

“I definitely think we should get a siren. If there was a tsunami and no one wakes up for it, it’s kinda dangerous.” Franz Weinland