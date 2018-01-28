Do you think Prince Rupert should have a tsunami siren?

We asked Prince Rupert residents how they felt about the response to the tsunami warning on Jan. 23

“Yes, if there is a real risk I suppose but people would have to be informed of what the siren means.” - April Link

“Yes! Just to be on the safe side because you never know. It has to be.” - Coreen Stevens

“I definitely think we should get a siren. If there was a tsunami and no one wakes up for it, it’s kinda dangerous.” Franz Weinland

”Yes, I think we’re coastal community and we have had lots of tsunami warnings but for people who don’t have access to radio there should be a town alert.” - Jean Rysstad

Do you think Prince Rupert should have a tsunami siren?

We asked Prince Rupert residents how they felt about the response to the tsunami warning on Jan. 23

