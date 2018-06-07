Do you agree with the federal government purchasing the Trans Mountain pipeline project?

newsroom@thenorthernview.com
After Justin Trudeau’s decision on Kinder Morgan the Northern View asked people their opinion
newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Upgrades to track infrastructure planned between Prince Rupert and Jasper
Thirteen musical groups to perform in Prince Rupert on Friday, June 8
BCHydro crews are working on a power outage on the east side of the city
Tee-off Tuesdays offers an introduction to the game of golf for all levels and abilities
Marine researchers performed a necropsy off Dundas Island to determine death of the young orca
Prepping for the 40th Seafest in Prince Rupert, our hosts are joined by a special fishy guest
Steve Wells will participate in the Vernon Walk for ALS June 9 at Polson Park
The disappearance of Daniel Archbald and Ryan Daley has been deemed suspicious.
The report from Canadian doctors and researchers was submitted to the Senate this week
Xavier Labelle, an 18-year old defenceman from Saskatoon, plans to graduate from high school later this month
“The possum was highly displeased, but we got it safely out, and back to the wild”
Couple were en route from Penticton to Edmonton in November when it disappeared
Not revealing the identities of homicide victims is bad public policy, and here’s why
Popular hand-made boat race will not be held for second year in a row
Quibbles over symbolic rainbow crossings belie critics’ genuine concerns
One woman calls out the BC Bus North service and praises the changes to the Northern Health bus
Will it be “the cleanest LNG in the world” or will there be acid rain and serious health impacts?