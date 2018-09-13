The Northern View’s editorial staff, Keili Bartlett, Matthew Allen and Shannon Lough, deliver papers on Thursday, Oct. 5 for Carrier Appreciation Week. (Ed Evans / The Northern View)

COLUMN: Saying goodbye to Prince Rupert

Reporter Keili Bartlett gives thanks for a great year on the North Coast of B.C.

It’s amazing what can happen in a year.

I arrived on the North Coast for the first time last fall, excited to join the Northern View team.

Since then, Prince Rupert has been visited by the Prime Minister, Hammy the Deer became a viral sensation (and helped the Northern View win a Ma Murray Award) and Watson Island is back in business.

Now, I’m transferring to join the Black Press Media breaking news team at our sister paper in Victoria.

READ MORE: From East to West for the Northern View

As anyone who’s ever been to Prince Rupert knows, saying goodbye is bittersweet. There’s the natural beauty that surrounds us, opportunities to learn cultural traditions, such as canning sockeye, and how you can never run errands without running into someone you know.

As a reporter with the Northern View, I’ve met many of the people in this community who make it what it is. One of my favourite parts of my job has been writing the weekly Heart of Our City profiles, and there are plenty more to be written. The rainiest city in Canada shines bright with the love people pour into it.

Thanks for sharing your stories, Prince Rupert. I look forward to continuing to read them in the View.

Read weekly Heart of Our City profiles here.


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Paper criticizing council for things out of their control

