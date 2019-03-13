WestJet and Air Canada will continue their use of the Boeing 737-8 Max, which sometimes service the Victoria International Airport. (Helmy Oved/Wikimedia Commons)

COLUMN: Recent Boeing 737 crash has me nervous about flying

Both Air Canada and WestJest will continue to use the planes after the Ethiopian crash

How long will it take to investigate what caused the most recent Boeing 737 Max 8 crash?

That’s what I want to know, as I — along with many other Canadians — search my upcoming flight to see if I’m on that aircraft.

In less than six months there have been two catastrophic crashes involving Boeing 737s leaving 157 dead in Ethiopia, including 18 Canadians, and 189 dead in Indonesia.

While none of the Canadian authorities want to jump to conclusions, it’s hard not to as a passenger.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said it’s too early to jump to conclusions and too early to ground all 41 planes used by Canadian airlines.

Flying out of Prince Rupert, Air Canada is your only option, and from Terrace you also have WestJest as an option. Both of these airlines fly routes with the Boeing 737 Max 8. Both companies are also “confident in the safety” of their Boeing 737 fleet.

READ MORE: Growing number of Boeing Max 8 planes grounded after crash

I’m not so confident, but then again I always get a bit skittish before I fly — I don’t think I’m the only one.

The Max 8 is used to carry passengers on Air Canada’s Vancouver to Montreal route, a journey I’m taking all too soon. If I’m on that aircraft, do I try to change my dates?

It also makes me nervous that Ethiopian Airlines, and airlines in China and Indonesia have grounded their Boeing 737 Max 8 planes indefinitely. Chinese authorities said they have “zero tolerance for security risks.” Amen. The U.K. banned the Boeing 737 from its airspace a day later.

Then I think of the Canadians who perished in the most recent crash — K’ómoks First Nation’s Micah Messent, who was flying to a UN Environment Assembly session, and Carleton University’s African studies professor, Pius Adesanmi from Ottawa.

Why are we risking a wait-and-see approach while we continue to fly the Max 8 in Canada?

Then I see that I’ll be on Air Canada’s Boeing 777 and the Airbus A320, and I breathe a sigh of relief.

READ MORE: Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Since publishing this article in print, Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced on March 13, that Canada will also ground its Boeing 737 Max 8 jets. The U.S. followed suit hours after.

Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough 
Send Shannon email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hope next MP follows Nathan Cullen’s example

Just Posted

Wheelhouse Brewing releases new Great Bear Scallop Stout

Wheelhouse collaborated with Coastal Shellfish to brew the briny St. Patrick’s Day beer

NDP to start candidate search

Follows decision by Nathan Cullen to retire from politics

WANTED: Five sought by RCMP

Police asking for public’s assistance finding five people on outstanding warrants.

CAO for Port Edward resigns

Bob Payette is proud to have helped put “Port Edward on the map through the last four years”

Hoop dreams for Terrace’s first major basketball tournament

Organizers hope first year rebounds city reputation as regional host

Young Rupert dancers take flight at the 2019 Showcase

Spectrum City Dance packed the Lester Centre, ballet to hip-hop, there was something for everyone

B.C. becomes first province to allow 12-storey timber buildings

Premier Horgan announced in OK Falls that mass-timber will be allowed on buildings up to 12 storeys

First Nation chiefs call for B.C. to declare state of emergency over opioid crisis

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says the overdose epidemic hits Indigenous people especially hard

Mark Perry premieres hockey song nationally

Smithers, B.C. musician deals with heartbreak of Humboldt Broncos bus crash with new song Cold Road

Province taking over seniors’ home care in southern B.C.

Contracted services to be run directly by Fraser, Island, Coastal Health

B.C. premier wants to move quickly on Okanagan national park reserve

John Horgan support’s ‘community’s drive to have a national park.’

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

200 tremors recorded near Vancouver Island due to ‘tectonic dance’

The tremors were not felt but provide useful information to scientists

‘Modesty is important:’ B.C. trustee’s new dress code moves ahead despite opposition

Despite heated exchanges and wild claims, Chilliwack school board votes to move policy along

Most Read