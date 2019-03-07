NDP MP Nathan Cullen speaks to Jody Wilson-Raybould as she arrives to appear at the House of Commons Justice Committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

COLUMN: JWR was the right person for the job

Former attorney general of Canada spoke truth to power to uphold the rule of law

The Jody Wilson-Raybould testimony has had me thinking.

After listening to her words live, then going home and watching it, I was left shaken. Our country is in an ethical crisis.

What is more important? The integrity of our justice system and upholding the rule of law, or bending the law to protect a company responsible for 9,000 jobs in Canada, and 3,400 in Quebec.

Jobs are always top of mind. It’s the reason the Trudeau government approved the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in 2016 — which Kinder Morgan anticipated would create 37,000 jobs once in operation. When a new project is proposed for Prince Rupert we always ask, how many jobs will it create? Will there be training?

One one hand, it’s the federal government’s job to protect and foster job growth. But it was Wilson-Raybould’s job to protect the law, which is exactly what she did.

READ MORE: The significance of Jody Wilson-Raybould invoking Indigenous ‘Big House’ laws

In the final minutes of her testimony, she left Canadians with a definition of the rule of law that challenged the current government’s definition.

“It has always been my view that the attorney general of Canada must be non-partisan, more transparent in the principles that are the basis of decisions and, in this respect, always willing to speak truth to power,” Wilson-Raybould said.

Truth to power. She spoke her truth. Then while writing this column, Treasury Board president Jane Philpott spoke hers as well.

Philpott said in her resignation letter that “the solemn principles at stake are the independence and integrity of our justice system,” and she has “lost confidence” in how the government subjected the attorney general to political pressure to interfere with the criminal case against SNC-Lavalin.

This is a Montreal-based company that is being charged for bribing public officials in Libya to land contracts. SNC-Lavalin were involved in treating the Libyan dictator’s son Saadi Gaddafi, to box seats, concert tickets and sex workers when he visited Canada in 2008, according to a recent article by La Presse.

READ MORE: Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

The more this case unravels the worse it gets for Trudeau in his re-election year.

But the question for Canadians when they go to the polls on Oct. 21 is whether we want a government that bends the law in favour of jobs and the economy or do we want a government that upholds the law and supports the integrity of its attorney general.

This is going to be quite the election year.

To report a typo, email: editor@thenorthernview.com.

Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough 
Send Shannon email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
COLUMN: National internet access plan needed in next federal budget
Next story
In Our Opinion: Congratulations to Lough and Allen

Just Posted

There is no service in Prince Rupert to transport the dead

BC Emergency Health Services will temporarily transfer bodies from the home to the hospital

B.C.’s first propane export terminal ready this spring

AltaGas expects the first cargo will leave the terminal in the second quarter of 2019

Entrepreneurs – step forward and win $10,000

Entries open for the ThriveNorth Business Challenge

Johnny’s Machine Shop will turn 50 under new ownership

Rob, son of shop founder Johnny Basso, passes torch to Dale Horne

In Our Opinion: Congratulations to Lough and Allen

Northern View lands three Ma Murray community newspaper award nominations

Video: Drip paint like Pollock at Ice House art class

Robin Knox previews acrylic pouring that she will teach on March 16 in Prince Rupert

Renowned Canadian poet and novelist Patrick Lane dead at 79

Literary community responds to news of his passing

B.C. offers to work with U.S. states on daylight saving time

Washington, Oregon, California considering ending time shift

Crown wraps Ronald Fowler attempted murder case

Defence expected to call single witness, the accused, on Friday morning

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

90% of B.C. millennials don’t have a legal will: survey

A new report says 58 per cent of British Columbians do not have a will

B.C. hospitals fail to meet rights of mentally ill patients admitted involuntarily: report

Ombudsperson’s report says legal documents only completed in 28 per cent of cases

Video of B.C. fisherman tossing explosive at sea lions sparks controversy

A Facebook video from a group advocating for better control of marine life causes mixed emotions

High court won’t hear case about decision to euthanize B.C. bear cub

The cub was discovered in 2016 and taken to a rehabilitation centre

Most Read