BC Cattlemen’s Association general manager says the new Canada Food Guide released this week does recognize meat as a valuable protein. Government of Canada photo

COLUMN: Fresh food for thought

Health Canada’s new food guide is more inclusive of all diets

When I was a kid, we always had to swallow down a glass of orange juice every morning.

Cold, sour and acidic — I was never a fan, but then again, my Mom adhered to the food guide and healthy eating and this was what we were told was good for us.

Canada’s Food Guide in the early ‘80s recommended fresh, frozen or canned juice, half a cup as one of the daily servings of fruits. In the revised 1992 guide, it recommended low-fat foods and low-fat milk products. I remember drinking one per cent milk, watery and tasteless. I had a strong aversion to it, so I stopped drinking it. Then I went to Asia, where they embrace homogenized or unpasteurized milk. Full-bodied and delicious. A couple years later, the pendulum swung back to full-fat dairy after new research revealed it can actually be good for us. We just need the right fat, not the saturated fats.

In Canada, our relationship with food has been on a roller coaster ride.

READ MORE: New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

This is why the new food guide is so great. Health Canada has shifted from telling us what foods to eat, to what nutrients we should be putting into our bodies.

The messaging: be mindful, cook more, eat with others, be aware of marketing, read food labels and limit foods in high sodium, sugars and saturated fats.

Water is the drink of choice, not juice… and I certainly don’t see coffee in there, darn. The food guide shows a plate half full of fresh fruits and veggies, one-quarter filled with proteins, and one-quarter whole grains.

At last, plant-protein proponents — aka Vegans — are being included, so are the dairy lovers, and all other cultures. Traditional First Nation foods that are hunted, trapped, fished, harvested or cultivated are being encouraged as well. Meat is still in this health guide, but the recommended portion is not exactly New York steak size.

Going through the 62-page report, there isn’t any mention of supplements being recommended over food, only that new found fad diets pose nutritional risks.

The main message is eat fresh, and find joy in healthy eating.

A lifestyle I can dig in to.

Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough 
Send Shannon email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Stop wasting money, just get us something to drink

Just Posted

Two North Coast non-profits among gaming grant recipients

Oona River Resources Association to receive a grant of $18,500 for salmon habitat improvements

Hereditary chiefs renew demand for pipeline shutdown

Coastal GasLink found non-compliant with environmental assessment certificate

VIDEO: Four workshops for 2019 Creative Jam

Prince Rupert’s annual arts event includes henna, mosaics, drum making and learning to draw animals

High school completion rate decreases for Prince Rupert Aboriginal students

Completion rate decreased from 63 per cent in 2017 to 62 per cent in 2018

BC Ferries’ president on LNG and northern routes

CEO Mark Collins to speak with Prince Rupert’s business community

This Week Show – Episode 120

Highlights from this week in Prince Rupert

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

B.C. psychiatric hospital fined $650,000 for failing to protect its workers

The fine is the largest such administrative penalty

B.C. University fails to have sexual assault case thrown out

Former UBCO student claims report about sexual assault by another student was not handled properly

Petition to decriminalize all drugs turned down by federal government

Petition garnered more than 3,000 signatures

Hereditary chiefs renew demand for pipeline shutdown

Coastal GasLink found non-compliant with environmental assessment certificate

New “workhorse” police helicopter named for pilot who died in Fraser Valley crash

The new Air 5 chopper is named for David John Brolin.

Surrey RCMP say wounded transit officer did not fire his gun at shooter

Constable Josh Harms has been released from hospital after being shot at Surrey’s Scott Road SkyTrain

Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

Penticton and Kelowna SPCA caring for the young cats, many facing medical and behavioural issues

Most Read