Laura Jones, Chief Strategic Officer of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (submitted)

COLUMN: Governments should modernize their processes, get with the times for 2020

Laura Jones is the chief strategic officer at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business

The start of a new decade is a great opportunity to make resolutions to ditch unhealthy habits and adopt a better way of doing things. This goes for our governments too. Committing to the 2020 Red Tape Challenge would be a fabulous New Year’s resolution for governments from Smithers, British Columbia, to the province of Ontario to Corner Brook, Newfoundland. It’s a New Year’s resolution that would give Canadians the best gift of all—time.

The challenge is simple: Implement at least one digital modernization initiative. Ditch the fax machine or the antiquated requirement that people show up in person during inconvenient office hours to do basic transactions. Fix broken links and optimize online forms. Make it possible to find things on websites. Accept payments online. Make sure getting from online to a real person is easy when needed with clear contact information and timely responses.

Many governments are already taking good steps in this direction. The federal government, for example, is focused on digital modernization as part of its regulatory competitiveness agenda. But it is clear that there is still far more to do.

On a recent small business survey, one respondent commented: “Government web pages are like a bad dream. Often if you need to go back a page, you end up starting over. Then you can’t use the same password and have to reset.”

ALSO READ: 20 B.C. cities ranked on ‘red tape’ when starting a business

Frustrations with fax machines abound: “We were required to complete a complex application…and fax it in for enrollment. We wrote an incorrect number on one of the documents. We could not just fax in the corrected page, we had to refax the total 15 pages. After this happened a couple of times, we were advised we also needed to submit additional information…and that we could not just submit the additional information. We now had to refax the 17 pages. As we do not have a fax machine in our store, we had to incur quite a substantial cost to fax 4 times…”

Even Canada’s largest city is way behind the times. Toronto still requires small business owners to submit business license applications in person. Allowing this to be done online would free up thousands of hours. Imagine if every government in Canada took one similar small step to go from in-line to online. It would be a meaningful gift of time, to say nothing of how much lower our collective blood pressure would be.

For governments wanting to accept the challenge, just send CFIB a fax! Better yet, come see us in person with your documents. Unfortunately, we can’t tell you how long the wait will be. Oops, that was channeling 1993. Just send us a quick email if you want to promote what you are doing or need some suggestions from your local small businesses on where to start.

For those wanting to support the challenge, if you have an idea for your local or provincial government we would be happy to raise it on your behalf. Email or join the conversation with the hashtags #redtape and #axethefax.

Laura Jones is the Chief Strategic Officer at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business. She founded Red Tape Awareness Week and is Chairing the Federal External Advisory Committee on Regulatory Competitiveness. She can be reached at laura.jones@cfib.ca or @CFIBideas.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WEB POLL: Are you in favour of LNG exports from the North Coast?

Just Posted

B.C. premier talks forestry, service needs with handful of northern mayors in Prince George

Prince George meeting completes premier’s tour of Kitimat, Terrace, Fort St. James and Quesnel

Indigenous LNG supporters chide human rights advocates over pipeline comments

Coastal GasLink has signed agreements with 20 elected First Nation councils along the pipeline’s 670-kilometre path

Expect delays between Terrace and Prince Rupert on Highway 16

Avalanche control work is planned between Legaic Rd and Frank St. for 136.8 km

Regional wood pellet shortage forces rationing

New suppliers being found

Winter weather, burst pipes, destroys Cradles to Moccasins space

Prince Rupert’s North Coast Community Services looking for temporary space to house services

VIDEO: Trudeau insists Iran respect families’ wishes when it comes to burials

All 176 people on board the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 were killed

WEB POLL: Are you in favour of LNG exports from the North Coast?

AlaskCAN LNG recently announced their goal of building a $12 billion LNG… Continue reading

Horgan unveils B.C. cabinet shuffle changes

Premier John Horgan has made three major changes to his cabinet

Dog reunited with Tofino owner, months after being taken from beach

Shannon Boothman ‘ecstatic’ at pet’s return after a tip leads to social media search

B.C.’s first ride-hailing app to launch in Tofino, Whistler in February

The Whistle! app will be available in Tofino on Feb.1 and in Whistler Feb. 6.

Councillor resigns in Revelstoke after colleagues approved 67% raise

Council approved a 134 per cent raise for the mayor of Revelstoke

Rolled-over dairy truck in Abbotsford lost 40,000 litres of milk

Truck removed Sunday, Jan. 19, with specialized equipment to upright vehicle

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

B.C. asks health-care staff to be ‘vigilant’ when screening for coronavirus

This comes after U.S. health officials confirmed a case of the virus in Washington State

Most Read