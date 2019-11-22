COCULLO: Put yourself in their seat driving on Hwy 16

Be mindful of those driving around you from Prince Rupert to Terrace

There is only one sight to see along the beautiful Skeena Highway which is unfortunate to see, and that is drivers tailgating slower drivers, blinking their high beams and glaring into the eyes of the driver as they speedily pass them.

With the harsh winter rain upon us it is worth a reminder to be mindful of those who drive around you.

There is the legal speed limit, then there is the social speed limit — those extra few extra kilometres per hour over the speed limit which cops turn a blind eye to, which we all drive at to get where we need to go faster.

But just because most people do it, and are comfortable doing it, does not mean everyone has to.

There are drivers of a certain age who may not be as confident in their driving ability as they once were. There are recently-graduated driving students on the road who took off their training wheels and are experiencing their first winter as a solo driver. There are moms and dads who are trying to set an example of safe and responsible driving for their kids by not going a single kilometre over the speed limit. And there are those that are simply not comfortable driving fast.

The landscape of Highway 16 is winding roads of ice with rain gushing down from all directions as fog and darkness take over the daylight. It can be very dangerous.

So, before you get frustrated this season with slow drivers on the road, just take a moment to put yourself in their seat.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist