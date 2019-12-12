COCULLO & KURIAL: Reporters at home with Hometown Hockey

Everyone we interacted with went above and beyond to involve us in the experience.

When we heard Rogers Hometown Hockey was rolling in to Prince Rupert, these two junior reporters from this small town wondered if we would be perceived as such — a couple of junior reporters from a small city — by the Hometown Hockey crew.

As it turned out, it was quite the opposite.

Instead of being shooed away or dismissed, everyone we interacted with went above and beyond to involve us in the experience. The cameramen let us behind the barrier to film the Seawolves watching the big screen without a second thought.

Dee Hambly, producer of Hometown Hockey, allowed us to stay inside the mobile studio during the intermission to watch and learn how sports journalism gets done on a larger scale. Between every take and cut she filled her free seconds teaching us the process of the production. A very kind lighting producer by the name of Eric showed us all the latest technology, and Kyle Buttenham, the MC of the evening, did the groundwork in ushering us in the right direction.

For two journalists still fresh out of school, that was an experience we will never forget. Thank you.

And thank you for what you did for our hometown.

Hosts Ron MacLean, who flew straight from Hockey Night in Canada to Rupert, and Tara Slone who spent days on end absorbing every bit of information, were every bit as kind and welcoming as they appear on T.V.

We witnessed them talk about Rupert amongst themselves during break and not once did they need notes to remember facts about the city. Their hearts are clearly in Hometown Hockey and they care about the people they see.

The hosts and the crew took the time to hang out with the Rupert Rampage after the show and you could see in the boys eyes the confidence they gained, not only as hockey players but also as individuals from the validation given to our little city.

Thank you Hometown Hockey for coming to Rupert.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist