Are you worried about the wolf sightings on Butze?

READ MORE: RCMP urges caution after wolf attack on Butze Rapids Trail


It doesn’t bother me so much - Tyler Manning

Wolves and bears are always a concern especially if you’re walking a dog - Brooke Perkins

Not really, it’s a part of living in the bush, it’s about being careful - Brandi Larsen

It’s a part of living in the wilderness - Vicky Stevens

