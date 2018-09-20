Are you worried about the wolf sightings on Butze?

Weekly streeter where we ask Prince Rupert residents about a hot news topic

READ MORE: RCMP urges caution after wolf attack on Butze Rapids Trail



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

It doesn’t bother me so much - Tyler Manning

Wolves and bears are always a concern especially if you’re walking a dog - Brooke Perkins

Not really, it’s a part of living in the bush, it’s about being careful - Brandi Larsen