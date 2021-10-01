William Carlton ‘Carl’ McIntyre

In loving memory of William Carlton (Carl) McIntyre, 1955 – 2021
There will be a graveside service at 1 pm on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Prince Rupert Cemetery.Obituary

