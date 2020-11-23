December 1933-November 2020 ~ Vera left us peacefully, while sleeping, after a short illness. She was born in Clinton, ON and raised on a family farm nearby. After attending nursing school in London, ON, she and her best friend Leta headed to Hazelton, BC to begin their careers.

Vera nursed in various communities in Northern BC, and as far away as Central America and Africa. She completed her nursing degree at McGill University just before getting married. She lived happily in Prince Rupert for 23 years before retiring to Nanaimo for her final 26 years.

She was a nurse, midwife, mountain climber, pie maker, knitter, pride parade marcher, world traveller, and so much more. Vera was enthusiastic in her many pursuits, volunteering her nursing, organizing, and fund-raising skills to causes dear to her heart. She embraced the wonderful in each of us, encouraging us all to do more, to think more, and to give more of ourselves, especially through her trademark catchphrase, “Have I got an opportunity for you!”

She is predeceased by her parents, Stanley and Nellie Lyon, her sister Frances Balmer, and her husband, Alfred Bell. Left to remember her are daughters Heather (Cameron), and Linda (Rod), and son David (Sally), four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and everyone who loved her.

Many thanks to her friends and the congregations of Brechin United in Nanaimo and First United in Prince Rupert for all the support provided over the years. You are caring people, and amazing bakers!

A memorial service will be held online via Zoom on December 2 at 11 am PST. For a link to join the memorial, go to www.heatherbell.ca.

era’s final legacy is her forthcoming memoirs, titled “What the Hill?” She had hoped to provide signed copies, but it was not to be. She worked hard to tell her story and would be tickled for you to read it.

To receive a notification email when copies are ready for sale, please go to www.heatherbell.ca.

Proceeds will be donated to Nanaimo’s Loaves and Fishes Food Bank.