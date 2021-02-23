Siok Hua Chan was born on December 3, 1929 in Fukien, China. The youngest of 5 sisters and 4 brothers. She passed away in Prince Rupert with her sons by her side.

Siok Hua got married in 1948 to Mr. Chan Hang – Chat AKA Sy-Keng in China. The following year in 1949, the communist government took over China forcing the husband to travel to Pesa City, Manila Philippines in search of work. The older son was also born in this year 1949. The mother and son then moved to Hong Kong in 1957 to be reunited with the husband when he was still living and working in Manila. A second son was born in 1960 in Hong Kong.

While living in Hong Kong, Siok Hua became a custom made tailor. She made fancy dresses and clothes for so many happy customers. Siok Hua became a widow single mother of 2 young sons after her husband passed away in 1971 in Manila.

Her older son eventually moved to Prince Rupert, BC where Siok Hua immigrated too in 1982 to reunite with him.

Siok Hua is survived by her sons Alain (Margaret) and Alec (Sandy), 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was a very loving, warm and gentle lady where she always had a smile for everyone. She was well loved by family and friends all over the world and in the local community that knew her.

She moved into the Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert in May 2020. She was well loved by all staff and was addressed as “Chinese Grandma”.

The Chan family would like to express their heart felt Thank You and sincere appreciation to Dr. G. Coetzee , the Wonderful nursing staff at the Acropolis Manor and Prince Rupert Regional Hospital. Special thanks to Ms. Kim Pilford for sending me some of the memorable pictures during her last days at the Manor.

