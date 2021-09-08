May 7, 1974 ~ December 29, 2020
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Prince Rupert Civic Center on Sunday, September 26, 2021 starting at 10 am.
We have the full day for the potluck event; please bring a spare chair.
As per Covid Protocol we ask that you’ve had your 1st shot.
