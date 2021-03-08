It breaks my heart to announce the passing of my very dear mum, Roshan Burjor Bhesania.

Predeceased by her loving husband Burjor and her darling daughter, Thrity. Left behind is her daughter, Shernaz and her two grandchildren Rayomand and Parizad, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Thank you to Dr. Kloppers, Dene at the 2nd Ave Medical Clinic, Dr. Harrison, Dr. Nel, Dr. & Mrs. Browne. As well, thank you to the many terrific home care nurses and the wonderful nurses at the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital. A big thank you to Prince Rupert Hospice for their very kind and loving support for my mum and myself.

Without all of your help and support, things would have been very difficult and mum may not have been able to die in her own home peacefully. Thank you to Jim and Cheryl Ferguson of Ferguson Funeral Home for your kindness and compassion that you showed me. God bless you for what you do.

My heart grieves for this unbearable loss, however, mum is no longer suffering and in pain. She is at peace with all her loved ones in God’s loving abode.

I love you Ma and I’ll miss you everyday – Until we meet again



