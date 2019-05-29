April 7, 1966 – May 29, 2019

Pieter passed away peacefully after a 10 month battle with cancer with his family by his side.

Pieter leaves behind his loving wife Leona of 30 years, sons Christopher & Michael and Grand-daughters Brooklyn & Ashlyn.

He will be missed by his father Martin, sister Juanita (Marina & Kellie), father and mother in law Alvin & Linda, brother & sister in law Jason & Debbie (Hailey) and brother in law Allen (Dorian (Octavia), Julian, Brenna, and Sheridan).

Pieter lived his dream. He was an exceptional mechanic. His passions included vehicles, backyard fires, music, spending time with family and friends, and walking with his dog Maya.

Celebration of Life will be June 22nd, 2019 at the Pentecostal Tabernacle from 1- 4pm.