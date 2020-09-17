Patrick J. Curran













A quiet man, a great fly fisherman and a proud Irishman, Patrick was born in Country Cork, Eire in 1941. He worked in Kemano and in Prince Rupert, worked at the Pulp Mill and at Prince Rupert Grain.

He leaves behind his wife Frances and his two sons Justin and Mark (Sarena) of whom he was so proud.

Patrick ashes will be returned to Ireland at a later date.

We love you and we miss you. Obituary