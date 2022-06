In Loving Memory ~

Celebration of Life on Friday June 24th from 6pm – 8pm at the Lax Kw’alaams Community Hall

– (824, 3rd Avenue West, Prince Rupert, BC)

Miss Me but Let Me Go

When I come to the end of the road, and the sun has set for me.

I want no rites in a gloom- filled room.

Why cry for a soul set free?

Miss me a little, but not too long ,

and not with your head bowed low.

Remember the love that was once shared.

Miss me, but let me go.