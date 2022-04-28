April 28, 2022

Celebrating the life on MAY 19TH, 2022, AT 6.00PM LAX KW’ALAAMS COMMUNITY HALL, 824, 3RD AVE WEST (MAIN FLOOR), PRINCE RUPERT.

JOIN OUR ONLINE STREAMING OF THE SERVICE AT SHORTURL.AT/STZMS

Thou art My dominion and My dominion perisheth not; wherefore fearest thou thy perishing? Thou art My light and My light shall never be extinguished; why dost thou dread extinction? Thou art My glory and My glory fadeth not; thou art My robe and My robe shall never be outworn: Abide then in thy love for Me, that thou mayest find Me in the realm of glory.

Bahá’u’lláh