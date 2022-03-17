March 17, 2022

In loving memory ~

On March 17th, 2022 the spirit of Ian Dobson left this earth for its final journey of a life that was well-lived and well-travelled. Following a sudden cancer diagnosis in December, Ian exemplified courage and dignity and, as he had throughout his life, embodied an Irish sense of practicality and stoicism. He confronted every adversity fearlessly. To ease the pain of family and friends he reminded all of a quote by Socrates:

For anything that men can tell, death may be the greatest good that can happen to them: but they fear it as if they knew quite well that it was the greatest of all evils.

Good natured, generous, and full of humour, Ian had a deep compassion for all living things. Born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, he was no stranger to the fragility of life. At the age of 21 he emigrated to Canada, working and travelling across the country before settling in Prince Rupert. Here he enjoyed the peace and quiet of nature, met his wife and together they raised their twin boys. A fabulous cook, Ian kept an impressively stocked pantry, and enjoyed nothing more than preparing home-cooked meals for family and friends.

Ian will be dearly missed by his wife and sons in Prince Rupert and relatives in Northern Ireland, Vancouver, Squamish and Toronto, and by his many friends in Prince Rupert and around the world.

Ian and his family would like to thank those who travelled to Prince Rupert to visit him; all who came bearing well-wishes, cards, flowers, food, and gifts; everyone who called or wrote; and all who walked Meisha, the family dog. They also would like to thank Dr. Ryeburn and the Northern Health doctors and nurses for their kindness and compassion.

