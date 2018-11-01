Hazel was born in Elk Point, Alberta and moved to Prince Rupert in 1942.

She married Del in 1958 and moved to Terrace in 1961 where she lived until she lost her brief battle with cancer.

Her amiable character, devotion to her family and friends, her hearty interest in school, Knox United church, and the community identified her as a special person with an outstanding spirit.

Hazel is survived by her loving family, husband Del of 59 years, children Gayle, Ross (Karen) and Dean (Denise), grandchildren Ryan (Kaitlyn), Kyle (Kierra), Garth (Rylan) and Landen, step grandson Jesse, brother Richard Tweed, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Predeceased by her parents, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the REM Lee Hospital Foundation or the BC Cancer Agency. Her family would like to thank the staff at Mills Memorial Hospital and the Vancouver General Hospital.